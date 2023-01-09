SDLP calls proposals in unionist report aimed at breaking NI Protocol deadlock ‘unworkable fantasies’

The SDLP has described a new report outlining proposals to resolve issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol as a “fundamentally unserious document” filled with “unworkable fantasies”.

It comes as protocol talks in London resulted in a deal over EU access to British IT systems.

The report – Restoring Northern Ireland’s Place in the Union, written by loyalist Jamie Bryson and conservative Brexiteer Ethan Thorburn – was published on Monday by the Centre for the Union and outlines several proposals on a unionist alternative to the protocol.

It recommends that Stormont be given the ability to adopt parts of EU law into UK law via the creation of a “sovereignty lock procedure” which would require a “bespoke domestic procedure in Parliament or, if sitting, the Northern Ireland Assembly” prior to having effect in the UK.

On trade, the paper proposes an ‘EU Tunnel’.

All UK businesses would be considered free from checks unless they opt in, while goods leaving the UK internal market for the EU would come with criminal penalties for those who fail to declare.

SDLP Stormont leader Matthew O'Toole said: “This is a fundamentally unserious document. As well as rehashing unworkable fantasies about post-Brexit arrangements that have already been dismissed, it makes basic errors in constitutional law.

“But more broadly, this paper is a cynical attempt to seed hard right talking points into discourse from people who have always wanted to destroy the Good Friday Agreement.”

In response to the proposals, Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney said: “What we need to see is a pragmatic, durable agreement between the EU and British government on the protocol to protect society from the worst impacts of Brexit and allow businesses to continue creating jobs.

“The British government must engage positively, and in good faith, in talks with the EU and to reach an early and successful resolution that gives certainty and stability to local businesses.”

However, chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council, David Campbell, said it was an “extensive paper on the constitutional absurdity that is the NI Protocol”.

“Up until now, the European Commission and the Irish government have ignored requests for the loyalist voices on the protocol to be heard, and have persisted in maintaining their duplicitous position that the 1998 peace agreement must be preserved yet promoting a protocol that fundamentally breaches that Agreement,” he said.

He said he would urge the government to “ensure that the fundamental problems with the protocol are addressed” and demonstrate “they clearly understand that changes to mere practicalities will not secure the consent required by both communities as per the Belfast Agreement guarantees”.

The DUP and UUP did not return requests for comment on the specific proposals.

Meanwhile, a meeting in London to discuss the protocol between Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has been described as "cordial and constructive".

The meeting, which was also attended by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, saw the two sides reach a deal on the issue of EU access to British IT systems.

A joint statement, issued after the meeting said, they "took stock of work to find joint solutions to the concerns raised by businesses and communities in Northern Ireland. The meeting was cordial and constructive".

"They underlined the EU and UK's shared commitment to protect the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement in all its parts, while protecting the integrity of both the EU single market and the UK internal market.

"They agreed that while a range of critical issues need to be resolved to find a way forward, an agreement was reached today on the way forward regarding the specific question of the EU's access to UK IT systems. They noted this work was a critical prerequisite to building trust and providing assurance, and provided a new basis for EU-UK discussions.

"EU and UK technical teams will work rapidly to scope the potential for solutions in different areas on the basis of this renewed understanding, and the Foreign Secretary, the Northern Ireland Secretary and Vice President Sefcovic would take stock of progress on January 16."

Elsewhere, protocol discussions were held between Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin and some of the main Northern Ireland parties.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called his chat with the tánaiste a “useful conversation”.

"The NI Protocol is now recognised in London, Dublin and Brussels as the problem for unionists. It was a mistake for the protocol’s authors to press ahead with an agreement that has harmed Northern Ireland’s constitutional and economic place within the United Kingdom. More and more voices now recognise the unanimous view amongst unionist MLAs,” he said.

“We have an opportunity to get an outcome from these negotiations which replaces the protocol by arrangements that restore NI’s place in the UK internal market and our constitutional position is respected.

“I am committed to the restoration of Stormont, but such a restoration can only be durable if it is built on solid foundations which are supported by unionists and nationalists.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP also said his call with the former taoiseach was “productive”.

“Our shared priority remains the restoration of the devolved institutions at Stormont,” he said.

"With crises facing the delivery of public services and household finances in every community, it is vital that the Assembly and Executive are back up and running as soon as possible.

“We also discussed the British Government’s deeply flawed approach to legacy and the impact of the bill currently before parliament. This legislation does not command the support of victims and survivors, the political parties in Northern Ireland or the Irish Government.

"Shutting down opportunities for justice and accountability is a gross abdication of responsibility and we will continue to oppose it.”