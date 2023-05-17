SDLP candidate on her special election outfit and using social media to engage young voters

An election candidate in Newry has spoken of her desire to bring some “positivity” back into Northern Ireland politics while reaching out to younger voters through social media.

Doire Finn, an SDLP candidate for the Newry area, is the niece of civil rights veteran Sean Hollywood.

In a serendipitous twist, she is standing in her first election 50 years to the month after her uncle stood for the same party, at the same age.

“I come from a large SDLP heritage and it’s always been something within the family,” Doire explained.

“He [Hollywood] worked very hard and he stood against Enoch Powell.

“There are big political links there, so it’s just in my blood.

“I was watching a video of my uncle and he said, ‘We need to build a society that everybody is happy living in’ — and that messaging is even more important today.

“The SDLP is determined to end divisions and build a new Ireland. That’s something that is incredibly important.

“We need a society where people see services are working for them. And, particularly at council level, it is the little things that matter and it’s vital that we get those right.”

Over the last three and a half years, Doire has been working in SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole’s office.

Campaigning started at the end of March and Doire wanted to bring a bit of “positivity”, because, as she’s heard loud and clear on the doors, “people are quite frustrated with politics”.

She added: “I’m young and I think we need that within politics. We need people who know about policies, and I’ve worked in Matthew’s office and I know what people want and need.”

Modern politicians not only have to be able to engage with voters on the doors, but also be social media savvy. It’s a tool Doire said she is passionate about when it comes to “getting young people involved” in politics.

“I just wanted to run a good campaign across my socials. I’ve worked very hard on it, so I’m glad to see people are getting a bit of craic out of it,” she said.

“It’s about balance: you go out and do the canvassing and chat to people on the doors, but you always need to have a bit of fun with things as well.”

In her latest Twitter post, Doire joked about a new “branded outfit” specially made for the campaign trail.

Explaining how the outfit was created, she said: “I had extra stickers and I wanted to have a bit of craic with my mum and dad this morning. So I came down the stairs in my branded SDLP outfit and they were loving it.”

Doire studied international politics and conflict studies at Queen’s University Belfast and in 2018 became the co-founder of Our Future Our Choice NI, a young people’s anti-Brexit, pro-second referendum group.

She campaigned with young people across the region and sought to bring NI to the fore in relation to the impact Brexit might have, meeting with MPs and senior European negotiators.

Speaking about a major issue in Newry — Daisy Hill Hospital, where pressure is building on staff — she said there is ongoing work to “make sure services can be retained so the hospital is fit to serve people within the region”.

“Along with that, currently there’s a really good campaign called ‘No Boats, No Votes’, which is making sure there’s a lifting bridge so that boats can continue to come up the canal.

“Newry has a really rich maritime heritage. My granddad was in the Merchant Navy and sailed ships up the canal, so I know how important it is to secure that, as well as being vital for tourism.”