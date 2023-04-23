SDLP candidate says he won’t be deterred by ‘despicable’ intimidation on election trail

An SDLP candidate in the upcoming council elections is the latest to experience intimidation after he was shouted at, followed and had election posters stolen.

Oisín Edwards is standing in the Lagan River DEA in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

He said: “This photo was taken Thursday night in Waringstown for #LE23 and believe it or not it is no longer up.

“After being shouted at while putting it up, it along with three others have been stolen.

"These despicable actions will not deter me from standing up for the local community.

“A gentleman approached and came up to me and said that is one party we won’t be voting for round here.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Edwards added: “He then turned from the direction he was walking to follow to see where else my posters were being put up

“It made me feel very unwelcome in the area but it won’t deter me from standing up for the people.”

The Lagan River and Waringstown areas would be predominantly unionist but Mr Edwards said he is “offering the area an option for change and to represent all in the area regardless of belief”.

The 21-year-old is standing for the first time. He explained: “I have also been interested in politics growing up but I got actively into politics in 2020 when I left school because I was fed up with green and orange tribal politics.

“I wanted to help bring about real progressive change for all regardless of belief or background and I believe the SDLP is the party to bring about this change.

“I also got into politics because I want to make Northern Ireland a place where young people like myself want to stay and build futures.”

Writing in today’s Sunday Life, Suzanne Breen said politics in Northern Ireland isn’t for the faint-hearted, and anyone entering the electoral arena must be prepared for the rough and tumble of debate.

Sharing various examples, she said intimidation should not be normalised: “It’s far easier for candidates to stick to certain areas, but those ambitious for change stretch themselves. In this council election, campaign, there should be no no-go zones.

"The thugs and bully boys cannot be allowed to win.”