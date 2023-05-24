SDLP candidate who quit race complains over party’s use of her name on posters

Dr Madge O'Boyle's name appears on election posters around Newry, despite her pulling out race amid bitter SDLP row.

An SDLP council candidate who dramatically quit the race weeks before polling day has accused the party of humiliating her by placing election posters around Newry with her name on them.

Dr Madge O’Boyle, who withdrew her candidacy at the eleventh hour amid a bitter row which broke out within the party in April, has submitted a complaint to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland (EONI) and the local authority.

After spending weeks out canvassing, the retired school teacher and author was blindsided by the late introduction of Doire Finn as a third candidate despite a two pronged strategy already being agreed in the electoral ward.

However, her name has appeared on election posters erected around the city.

"The SDLP is either short of funds or not the brightest bulbs in the election spotlights,” Dr O’Boyle said.

“They clearly just stuck a strip of plaster over my name with ‘Stand Up For Newry’ written on it.

"Incidentally that was one of my phrases suggested for first pamphlet published naming me as the number two candidate before Doire Finn was introduced."

However, it appears that the sticking tape fell off the posters of then incumbent – and recently re-elected – Michael Savage.

"It is very embarrassing and completely unacceptable that this should happen,” Dr O’Boyle said.

"I have notified EONI because there are others in prominent places.”

The historian, who has published a book telling the story of the first policeman to die in the Easter Rising, was born in Donegal and has spent much of her life in the Republic before moving to Newry in 1999.

Dr O’Boyle’s great uncle Constable Charles McGee (23) of the Royal Irish Constabulary, (RIC), was among 16 officers shot dead during the 1916 rebellion.

Last month, a source told this newspaper that “all hell has broken loose” within the party after the Irish speaker was “relegated” to third place.

Now she has spoken about her experience after signing up to the SDLP in February.

“I thought I was joining a just and well-organised party, but what I found, to my great surprise, was a party in disorder and disarray – incapable of organising a cat's party, not to talk of a serious political party,” Dr O’Boyle said.

"I am still in a state of shock after the manner in which I have been treated by a group of public representatives whom I expected to demonstrate a basic level of professional responsibility and decency."

A letter of complaint has been also handed in to the offices of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

It states that Dr O’Boyle was informed that Ms Finn was running as the party’s second preference recommendation at a meeting which took place in a local restaurant on April 11 and was attended by Justin McNulty MLA.

"I must state that I was in shock and highly embarrassed at the change in plans,” it adds.

"My electoral district was to be greatly decreased, leaving me with little hope of being elected.

"I was informed that my vote would be transferred to aid the more likely election of Ms Doire Finn.

"I decided to think about my options and I was told by Mr Michael Savage that the election result would be a ‘humiliating defeat’ for me due to the low number of votes I would receive in the changed limited area allocated to me by head office.”

The letter states that Dr O’Boyle had no option but to withdraw from the race in order “to avoid further embarrassment”.

"I wish to state to you that the level of my embarrassment and stress was increased on April 29 when a friend informed me that a poster of Mr Michael Savage was posted on the main Armagh Road, Newry City, on a pole beside a house opposite St Joseph’s School, with my name on it, Madge O’Boyle, as No 3 candidate clearly to be seen on it,” it continues.

"It is still there on public view, and I was further informed that posters with my name on them are, also, on public view in the Patrician Park area of Newry City… I must state that it has caused me much embarrassment and loss of sleep, and I am lodging this formal complaint to the election department of the council offices.”

The EONI has been contacted for comment.

Michael Savage and Doire Finn were elected onto the council after securing 935 and 961 first preference votes respectively – they exceeded the quota of 1,494 on the sixth count.

An SDLP spokesperson responded to questions relating to Dr O’Boyle’s complaint by praising both representatives as “two top class candidates who will now be excellent councillors for people in Newry”.

"The SDLP ran an energetic and positive campaign in the area and we are delighted to have defended both seats,” they added.

“All literature and materials used during the campaign were in strict accordance with Electoral Commission guidance.

"The SDLP will continue delivering for people in Newry, our mission to end division and build a new Ireland is more important than ever."