SDLP candidate withdrawn from election and suspended by party

The SDLP has withdrawn a candidate ahead of next week’s local government election and suspended him from the party pending the results of an “internal investigation.”

In a statement, the party confirmed that Ryan Barkley has had his membership suspended and will no longer run for an SDLP candidate in for the Bann DEA of Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

"The party will be issuing no further comment on this matter,” a spokesperson added.

As the deadline for withdrawals has passed, Mr Barkley’s name will appear on the ballot paper in the Bann DEA, but the SDLP is no longer endorsing a candidate in the area.

The statement comes just hours after the SDLP held their manifesto launch in Belfast.