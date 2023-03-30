SDLP councillor quits party citing ‘frustration’ over lack of progress on issues he values

Mr McCusker said he was "best placed" to run as an independent in May's council election.

The Oldpark representative said he has become "frustrated and disheartened" with politics at a central and local level.

Mr McCusker, who is a health worker employed by the Belfast Trust, became an SDLP councillor in 2016.

His decision to quit the party has come weeks ahead of the local government election on May 18.

Mr McCusker, who has served as deputy lord mayor of Belfast, informed the SDLP of his decision on Wednesday evening.

The BBC, which reported the story, said he had been considering his future in the party for some time and did not attend the SDLP's annual conference in Derry last weekend.

Mr McCusker said it had been a challenging year for him.

He chose to quit the party following a "lack of progress on issues that I am very passionate about".

The councillor founded the St Patrick's Soup Kitchen in 2017 and campaigns on issues regarding homelessness, poverty and addiction.

He said he would continue to highlight and lobby on behalf of those experiencing those issues, if he is re-elected in May.

"It is very difficult to sit back and watch this not get the political attention it deserves," he added.

"Continuing as an independent will allow me to give a voice to those who often feel forgotten and continue to fight for better services.”

An SDLP spokesperson said the party was disappointed Mr McCusker was "stepping away".

"It's been a tough time for him but we've really enjoyed working with Paul and he'll continue to have friends in the SDLP who wish him well in the future," the spokesperson said.

"The SDLP will be making an announcement about additional Belfast City Council candidates shortly."