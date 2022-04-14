SDLP councillor Roisin Lynch latest target of election poster vandals

SDLP's Roisin Lynch (second from left) is the latest councillor to report destruction of her election posters (Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

An SDLP councillor for Antrim and Newtownabbey is the latest Assembly candidate to have their election posters targeted.

Councillor Roisin Lynch, standing for South Antrim in the upcoming election, shared photographs of the posters on her Twitter page.

She vowed not to be deterred.

Posting on Twitter, she said: “The scene tonight at Templepatrick roundabout — another attack on democracy as posters removed and destroyed while DUP posters left untouched. I have passed to PSNI. We will not be silenced.”

This is Ms Lynch’s first Assembly election, having been involved with the SDLP since 2012. She was first elected to serve Antrim town in 2014.

DUP candidate Trevor Clarke responded on social media, saying: “I hope you're not accusing me or my team again? I wouldn’t support any candidate’s posters being removed or vandalised! My full support is with the PSNI to find those responsible for this crime.”

Alliance candidate John Blair added: “No hesitation in condemnation from me on this or any attack on our democratic processes, expression or freedom.”

In a statement this afternoon, Ms Lynch said: “During my time in politics I have strived to be a representative for every community in our area, and while it’s very disheartening to experience this, I won’t be deterred in my quest to be an MLA that everyone in South Antrim can be proud of.

“It’s particularly striking that my posters were destroyed, while those from a DUP candidate were left untouched. People in this area have a clear choice: they can vote for me and a brand of progressive politics that wants to deliver on the issues that really matter to families in our communities or they can vote for the DUP, who collapsed the Executive when people needed them most to save their own skin” she added.

This is the latest in a string of incidents marring the upcoming Assembly election.

There have been reports of Sinn Féin, UUP, DUP, TUV and Alliance posters having being torn down or defaced across the country in recent weeks.

The PSNI announced yesterday that the force was investigating 41 incidents related to election posters being interfered with and that any individuals found involved would be “liable to prosecution”.

Wednesday's incident in Templepatrick follows SDLP colleague Elsie Trainor’s attack by posters thieves in South Belfast on Monday evening. Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

SDLP party leader Colum Eastwood had previously stated that he was worried by the “tone” of the election, with MP Claire Hanna adding there is a “sinister cloud” hanging over this year’s democratic process.