SDLP fails in bid to cut Council funding to East Belfast FC over alleged UVF link

A Belfast councillor’s proposal to end City Hall’s long-standing funding agreement with East Belfast FC over the club’s potential links to a loyalist facing criminal charges has been defeated.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite had last year called for an award of around £20,000 funding for the club to be deferred due to concerns he had over its governance.

Mr de Faoite’s concerns centred on allegations and criminal charges facing “individuals who may still be on the board of East Belfast FC”.

The Lisnasharragh representative had proposed that the funding be delayed until a report on the governance of East Belfast FC was presented to the Council.

The club’s former head coach Stephen Matthews is currently being prosecuted in relation to a loyalist “show of strength”.

Matthews (59), of Pansey Street, has been charged with unlawful assembly and affray in relation to an incident at Pitt Park in east Belfast almost two years ago.

He stood down as manager of East Belfast FC when the 2021-22 season came to a close at the end of May.

Alongside co-accused Derek Lammy (57), Matthews is charged with being involved in the gathering of up to 60 masked men in Pitt Park on February 2 2021.

A third man – Stephen Matthews’ son David Matthews (36) – had all charges against him thrown out in August 2022 due to insufficient evidence.

A Council report was brought back and presented to last month’s People and Communities Committee, confirming that “necessary checks” had been undertaken on two separate occasions.

It indicated that the club was compliant with the Council’s requirements in relation to the Partner Agreement over the club’s base at Alderman Tommy Patton Memorial Park.

It is understood a motion to again delay the re-establishment of the funding partnership while further legal advice was sought was defeated at Monday night’s full council meeting, with the item discussed in a closed session from which the press and public were excluded.

In June 2022, Stephen Matthews lost a last-minute High Court bid and anonymity order to prevent the Sunday Life naming him as the reported head of the East Belfast UVF.

He continues to deny any involvement with the UVF or criminality in general.

Mr de Faoite said he continued to have concerns about the Council’s arrangement with the football club.

“I have expressed my concerns about governance arrangements at East Belfast Football Club on a number of occasions, both to officers and in Committee,” he said.

“Those concerns pertain to a number of serious incidents relating to paramilitary activity and drug dealing, including allegations printed in the Sunday Life in June of last year.

“They were subject to a failed injunction attempt and failed anonymity order attempt, and criminal charges facing individuals who I understand are still involved in the day-to-day operations of East Belfast FC, including on the football committee.”

Belfast City Council said it was unable to comment on items discussed on restricted items.