SDLP hits out at ‘unjustifiable’ pay increase for Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors

The SDLP’s group leader on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has described a proposed pay rise for councillors as “unjustifiable” as people and businesses across the district rebuild following the Covid-19 crisis.

Councillor Roisin Lynch was speaking after her party opposed the proposal which was voted through by DUP, UUP and Alliance Party members on Monday evening.

While there is no information on the council’s website about the size of the pay hikes, media reports say the mayor’s pay will rise from just over £14,000 to £21,000 by mid-2022.

That’s on top of councillors’ basic allowance (as their wages are known) of £15,486 per year.

It’s also understood that group leaders of the various parties on the council will see an increase in their pay too, based on the number of seats each party holds.

Cllr Lynch said: “While people and businesses are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic across our district, it is totally unjustifiable for councillors to be awarding themselves a pay increase.

“Less than a year ago, this council was considering compulsory redundancies. What kind of message does it send to our staff and ratepayers that one of our first actions as we rebuild from the pandemic is to award substantial pay increases to councillors?

"At a time when we should be listening to the serious concerns of the people we represent, councillors have shown nothing but tin ears,” she added.

“SDLP councillors voted against this proposal. Just as we opposed the compulsory redundancy plan. It is extremely disappointing that the DUP, UUP and Alliance Party ignored our concerns and voted themselves a pay rise.”

In March, a Belfast City councillor described a decision to increase pay for elected members there as a “slap in the face of families and workers”.

Former Belfast Lord Mayor Arder Carson said a pay rise for city councillors “would be entirely the wrong message to send out, and would fly in the face of all that we have done in relation to our community response initiatives and our business support”.

At Belfast’s Strategic Policy and Resources committee, councillors were asked to agree a 2.75% increase in the basic allowance from £15,071 per annum to £15,486 with effect from April 1.

Councillors were also asked to agree to increase the total maximum special responsibility allowance from the current £108,000 per annum to £117,774 and approve an increase to the maximum rate of dependants’ carers’ allowance.

Mr Carson, a Sinn Fein representative, said this pay increase at the height of a pandemic, and when many families and workers in our local communities are struggling financially, represented a slap in the face to their hardship.

An Alliance Party spokesperson said its members on Antrim and Newtownabbey council “supported the findings of a recent Independent review”.

The DUP and UUP have also been approached for comment.