SDLP holds talks with loyalist community workers over united Ireland

The SDLP held private talks with loyalist community workers ahead of publishing a new document setting out out the six core principles the party says are necessary to build an “inclusive, hopeful, reconciled” united Ireland.

The expert panel of the nationalist party’s New Ireland Commission said it had also consulted ethnic minorities, trade unions, political parties and public service leaders to inform ‘How to Build an Inclusive New Ireland’.

It added that “multiple meetings within unionist communities, ranging from leaders of denominations to loyalist community workers, have taken place” and there had been a “specific focus on private conversations with unionist communities”.

The party said that part of the product of those meetings had led to the development of six core principals:

• Reconciliation as a guiding force,

• Embracing our diversity,

• No one left behind,

• Led by citizens,

• Future focused, outward looking; and

• Hope with honesty.

As the commission launched its principles document today, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said that as the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaches, “our politics and our fragile society continue to be buffeted by the headwinds of constitutional and economic change caused by a Brexit that the people of Northern Ireland did not support”.

He said the pace of change over the last six years had given many cause to stop and consider what the future would look like.

“Since the SDLP launched the New Ireland Commission in 2021, a significant volume of engagement through private conversations within communities across Northern Ireland has already taken place,” he said.

“This work has been detailed, rich and necessarily candid. Now we are launching a period of public engagement with all those interested in the future of our island and it will be underpinned by six core principles which demonstrate our motivation in building a new Ireland for all our people.

“For the SDLP, building a new Ireland is the greatest opportunity to reconcile our people, maximise opportunity for every community and create something that is truly new, shared and better than what we currently live with.”

The Stormont Opposition leader added that “25 years after the agreement, and with the democratic institutions which gave it life still in suspension, now is the time for a new civic conversation about how the interests of our people are best served”.

“The SDLP believes the solution is in a new Ireland but we are engaging openly, hopefully and honestly with every community to determine what that could look like and what it would mean for them.”

The document said the party’s approach “will place reconciliation between the people of the island of Ireland at the centre of the conversation on the future and as an over-riding objective of our vision for a New Ireland”.

The document states: “Our view is not only that constitutional change need not be a barrier to reconciliation, but that the conversation itself can be a positive route to breaking down divisions on this island.

The report also states that “no vision for change on this scale will be successful if it is top-down or removed from the real concerns and needs of the people who will live in the new society we want to build”.