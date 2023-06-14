SDLP insists Olympia Leisure Centre must reflect all citizens as DUP opposes Irish signs

An SDLP politician has insisted that council property must reflect all citizens amid a row over plans to erect Irish language signs at a leisure complex near Windsor Park.

Botanic councillor Gary McKeown has encouraged people to engage with a public consultation that got under way this week “in an informed and open-minded way”.

It comes as the DUP is encouraging people to oppose Belfast City Council’s proposal to install bilingual signage at the Olympia Leisure Centre on the Boucher Road.

Mr McKeown said it is “unfortunate that some people see the Irish language as a threat” rather than something to be embraced “as a positive part of our culture and heritage”.

“It’s important to recognise that people have different views, but this leisure centre by definition is owned by the city and must reflect the diversity of the people who live here and use it, regardless of the location,” he said.

"It's also important to highlight that people within communities near facilities like this do not have homogenous views, and shouldn't presented as such.

“The council must reflect and celebrate the diversity of the citizens of Belfast.”

The complex is flanked on its north side by Tates Avenue and the Village, a mainly loyalist area, and is close to the home of the Northern Ireland football team.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown outside Olympia Leisure Centre

In September 2021 a council committee passed a Sinn Féin proposal to erect bilingual name signs outside and inside the premises by 12 to six, with one abstention.

However, in January 2022 the decision was subjected to a successful ‘call-in’ tabled by the DUP due to the potential “adverse community impact”.

DUP councillor Tracy Kelly said her party has been pushing back on the plans since 2019.

“Thus far we have been able to do so and have even taken legal opinion on it as we feel this is harming community relations in the area,” she posted on Facebook.

“People of the village fought to get a leisure centre many years ago and it’s my understanding that they see nothing wrong with the current signage

“Pushing the Irish language where it’s not wanted will only cause friction when it it’s not needed and the cost is something we believe rate payers don’t need in this current cost of living crisis.”

DUP MLA Edwin Poots attends public meeting as party opposes Irish language signage at Olympia Leisure Centre

Ms Kelly expressed concern that few people showed up at previous public meetings.

“Please do this time,” she pleaded online.

"I am one unionist representing this area and cannot fight this on my own – your opinion matters.”

On Tuesday, she thanked those who turned out to oppose the plans including former agriculture minister and party leader Edwin Poots MLA.

The 14 week consultation involves public engagement events both at Olympia Leisure Centre and online. It began on Monday and continues today.

However, Mr McKeown warned the issue must not be used to “evoke heated language” or “misused to stoke tensions”.

"A rational, cool and mature conversation is required,” he said.

“Black or white binary thinking gets us nowhere – a positive future requires recognising the rights of all.”