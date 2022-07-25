SDLP leader Colum Eastwood announces plan to form opposition at Stormont once power-sharing restored

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has formally announced that his party will form an opposition at Stormont once power-sharing is restored.

In a letter to Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey, Mr Eastwood said the SDLP could no longer tolerate the stalemate caused by the DUP’s refusal to participate in the institutions due to its concerns over the protocol.

“After May’s Assembly election, people in communities across Northern Ireland were right to expect change,” he said.

“Every party made manifesto promises to get emergency support to families impacted by the soaring cost of energy, fuel and food.”

Despite this, he said that the vast majority of households had received “nothing” and were left with “more of the same division, deadlock and failure”.

Mr Eastwood said his party would formally take up the role of official opposition in the Assembly, with South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole leader of the opposition.

“This is a hugely difficult moment for our institutions and our people, but the SDLP takes our role as opposition seriously,” the Foyle MP said.

Mr Eastwood said he would seek clarity on the requirements and entitlements of an official opposition.

The SDLP and the UUP previously formed a short-lived opposition after the 2016 election.

This ended when Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness resigned, leading to the collapse of the Assembly for three years.

The arrangements for an official opposition marked a significant change to how the Assembly works. It meant parties entitled to ministers under the d’Hondt system could instead opt out.

The role of the opposition is to scrutinise the government and hold it to account.

There is also an entitlement to research and financial assistance, with the right for extra speaking and questioning during Assembly meetings, as well as the right to set the business in the chamber for 10 days a year.

When the Executive was restored in January 2020, the SDLP and UUP chose to nominate one minister each instead of forming an opposition.

Last week, the SDLP tabled a successful petition to recall the Assembly. Tomorrow, MLAs will attempt for the third time since May’s election to elect a new speaker.

The SDLP said the step was taken after the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill passed its third reading in the Commons and will now go to the House of Lords. However, the DUP has confirmed it will continue to block the election of a Speaker.

The DUP had said it would refuse to allow the government to be reformed until its concerns with the protocol were addressed.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party would return to Stormont and he would serve as Deputy First Minister once the Protocol Bill became law.

He said: “It is good that the legislation, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, has now completed all stages in the House of Commons. But, of course, we want to know if a new prime minister remains committed to taking this legislation forward and we will be engaging with both the leadership contenders and their teams over the next few weeks.”

Mr O’Toole MLA said: “Those who have held the democratic institutions of the Good Friday Agreement to ransom cannot be allowed to inflict further pain on our communities while they play cynical power games in London.

“No more letting them away with it. The SDLP has a plan, we have a fully drafted emergency bill that could unlock the millions of pounds resting in Stormont ministers’ bank accounts and instead put it directly into families’ pockets.

“It’s long past time that ministers collecting their wages, showed us exactly what the public are paying for. The pretence of governing, while delivering nothing for people and communities must end.

“Our opposition to the politics of division and deadlock which has infected Stormont is about transforming this place and the lives of all its citizens. And my appeal to others is that if you’ve had enough of the failure, then join us. We can build something much better together.”