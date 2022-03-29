SDLP leader Colum Eastwood condemns attempts to intimidate candidates

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has condemned a string of attempts to intimidate his party across Northern Ireland.

It follows an incident on Monday night, where the SDLP’s West Belfast Assembly candidate and food bank director Paul Doherty said his team was approached by a group of men on the Shankill Road who told them they were not welcome in the area.

In east Belfast, the SDLP’s Charlotte Carson also had election posters set on fire on Cyprus Avenue on Monday which required the Fire Service to attend.

The SDLP’s Strangford candidate Conor Houston also had more than 20 posters stolen in the Newtownards area at the end of last week.

In a statement, Mr Eastwood said: “SDLP candidates are out every day serving their communities and working hard to build a better future for all our people. These attacks on our party, our candidates and our campaign are totally futile - we have come under attack from violent thugs before. We have beaten them every time. We will beat them again.”

He criticised those seeking to make the election campaign “a toxic race to the bottom on protocol and identity politics.”

“They want to stop us reaching out to the people across all our communities who are begging for help to heat their homes and feed their kids - real problems that transcend political or community background,” he said.

"Wherever people need help, the SDLP will be there for them. We won’t back down.”

He noted the “outrageous” attacks were also focused on a new generation of SDLP leaders.

“Paul Doherty - a food bank director feeding hundreds of families every week and delivering humanitarian aid to Ukrainian civilians. “Charlotte Carson - a teacher in an integrated school with a passion for empowering young women and girls. Conor Houston - a man who has dedicated his life to reconciliation and peace building between our communities.

“Our candidates are a threat to no one but those who want to keep us all in the past. Paul, Charlotte and Conor are shattering old certainties, they are stepping up and stepping in to put people first. And they will have my support every step of the way.”

Posting a video on Twitter, Paul Doherty said he and his colleagues were approached by a group of men as they were putting up posters on the Shankill Road.

"We were approached by a group of men who said we weren’t welcome in this area and threatened that our posters would be taken down,” he said.

"What was even more frustrating was the fact that we tried to engage and have a conversation about what really matters.”

He said this included issues like health, housing and the cost-of-living.

"But they were too concerned about certain rhetoric around the protocol. This narrative isn’t representative of the views of many I know and have supported here in this community,” he said.

"And it won’t deter us to continue to work for people in these areas,” adding that he was standing to represent everyone in the community regardless of their political outlook.

"It’s time we toned down this toxic political rhetoric and focus on the issues that really matter.”