SDLP leader Colum Eastwood contacts Commons committee over concerns about BBC NI

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has contacted a House of Commons committee to relay his concerns over “serious editorial and governance issues” within BBC Northern Ireland.

The Foyle MP has written to the chair of the Culture, Media and Sport committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP to ask for an investigation, the BBC has reported.

MPs on the committee can hold inquiries, including public hearings. They recently questioned ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall following Phillip Schofield’s departure from the channel.

They have also previously investigated the appointment of former BBC chair Richard Sharp.

Mr Eastwood says he believes a range of areas which have come to light within BBC NI in recent months could “contribute in a significant way to the erosion of confidence”.

Amid the concerns raised by Mr Eastwood are recent allegations about presenter Stephen Nolan.

On August 15 the Irish News reported Nolan had shared sexually explicit images of reality TV star Stephen Bear to members of his production team on WhatsApp in 2016. Bear was jailed earlier this year after being found guilty of voyeurism and sharing private sexual videos without consent.

This led to bullying and a harassment complaint being filed against Nolan by one of the team, who said the initial photograph was sent in a “deliberate attempt” to “undermine and embarrass me”, while a second image was sent causing “further distress”.

Stephen Nolan

The decision issued following an investigation into the complaint in 2018, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, stated that none of the Nolan team supported the allegations made and “in fact were very supportive of the presenter and enjoyed working on the programme”.

No evidence of bullying or harassment by Nolan was found, but the presenter was found to have a case to answer over sending the explicit images. This was managed internally.

“Whilst the specific outcome of this process is private and confidential to Stephen, I can confirm that appropriate action has been taken,”, an investigation decision notice from the BBC stated.

Mr Eastwood’s letter has urged the committee to give “active attention” to the issue and laid out a number of areas he believes they should look at.

Concerns were raised around editorial decision making leading to a “perceived imbalance in the output of individual programming” and the scale of “platforming” offered to fringe groups that “far outweighs” their representation in Northern Ireland.

Mr Eastwood also highlighted “governance concerns” relating to the management of independent production companies, the commissioning of programmes and tender processes, as well as the “morale and organisational culture” that have led to “senior figures, particularly women, leaving the organisation following legal settlements".

The letter said there was a perceived unwillingness by BBC NI’s management to address the “catalogue of matters” that threaten to undermine its integrity.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We would welcome any further opportunity to talk with the SDLP about the BBC's work and the difference that it makes, and how fairness underpins our workplace policies, procedures and commissioning arrangements.

"We are accountable for what we do and ambitious for the service that we provide.

"All of this work is informed by the same editorial values and aspires to the same standard of excellence.

"BBC Northern Ireland succeeds on the basis of its hard-won editorial record, reputation and independence - none of which we take for granted."