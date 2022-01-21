SDLP leader considering motion to scrap deputy First Minister title

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is considering tabling a motion at Westminster to remove the title of Deputy First Minister at Stormont.

Last October, the Foyle MP hit out at what he called “a sham fight” over jostling for the First Minister position which he called insulting to nationalism.

Sinn Fein is predicted to top the polls at this May's Assembly elections, but the leaders of Northern Ireland’s two largest unionist parties have previously declined to confirm if they would nominate a nationalist First Minister.

The roles of First and deputy First Minister have equal powers under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement and one cannot be in office without the other,

The issue was debated on Friday’s Stephen Nolan programme on BBC Radio Ulster, with loyalist activist Jamie Bryson and Peadar Tóibín who is a former Sinn Fein TD and leader of the Aontú political party.

Mr Bryson said that Sinn Fein’s practice of referring to the roles of joint First Ministers was not correct.

"They are as much a First Minister as I am, there’s no such title,” he said while accusing the SDLP of wanting to “cherry pick” parts of the Good Friday Agreement that suited them.”

Mr Tóibín said it remained a fact that the two positions carried equal power and that decisions were made jointly.

"I think most of your listeners, whether they’re unionist or nationalist, are scratching their heads and going ‘why are these politicians rowing over a title?’

"The idea that politicians become so uppity about ‘I must have a certain title and people must address me in a certain way’ is absolutely ridiculous.

"It shows you how far away these politicians are away from the general public. Most people wouldn’t mind if they’re doing exactly the same work as a colleague in an office or a factory, they’re not going to get worried about titles.”

He added that he would support Mr Eastwood’s plans to scrap the deputy First Minister title to “take the energy out of it”.

"The last thing we want on the other side of an Assembly election in May is for the two largest parties to be at each others throats just because of a silly title.”

More pressing issues, he said, included tackling a housing crisis, hospital beds and investment west of the River Bann in Northern Ireland.

The issue, he said, had also shown “a strategic weakness” in unionism that considered that a unionist vote had more value than a nationalist.