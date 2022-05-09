SDLP MLA Cara Hunter thankful for messages of support after fake video hell

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and his new Assembly team talk to the media in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont

There has been widespread support for SDLP MLA Cara Hunter after she went public about a campaign of sexual harassment directed at her in the run-up to the Assembly election.

Ms Hunter, who was present with her party leader Colum Eastwood at Stormont on Monday, thanked everyone who had offered words of support.

It was previously revealed that a similar campaign had been waged against DUP candidate Diane Forsythe, who was elected last week to serve in South Down.

Party sources say the “dirty tricks campaign” waged against Ms Forsythe was among the worst witnessed in any recent election.

On Good Friday, Ms Hunter learned that a clip from a pornographic film, falsely claiming to be the 25-year-old, was circulated through WhatsApp, and had been forwarded thousands of times.

As a result, the MLA received hundreds of unsolicited, abusive and sexually explicit messages from men, and was propositioned by a man on the street, leaving her in fear of her safety.

Ms Hunter, who was only the only SDLP candidate that managed to increase her share of the vote, said she made a decision not to go public about the harassment until after the campaign.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

She said: “When I say this has been the most horrific and stressful time of my entire life I am not exaggerating. Can you imagine waking up every day for the past 20 days and your phone constantly dinging with messages?”

The clip was taken from an adult website. In the full video it is obvious the woman is not Ms Hunter, however, the clipped video shows a woman with dark hair and her face covered performing a sex act.

“I would say by now thousands of people have seen it. I’ve had 950 friend requests on my private Instagram and around 2,000 new followers on my political Instagram page, all men,” Ms Hunter said.

Thanking people for supporting her, Ms Hunter said: “Women belong in politics. We won’t be lied about, intimidated or harassed out of it. It is an honour and a privilege to return to Stormont to represent the people of East Derry.”

She added that the harassment was “the worst thing you could do on any woman”.

“Even going into the shop I can see people are awkward with me and it just calls into question your integrity, your reputation and your morals.”

Former Secretary of State and Conservative MP Julian Smith praised both women, saying it was an “appalling story”.

“Cara Hunter and Diane Forsythe are great people and no candidate should be subject to this,” he added.

Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International sent “solidarity” to both Ms Hunter and Ms Forsythe, saying: “Research by Amnesty International revealed that women in politics are 27 times more likely to face abuse online than male counterparts. Let's hope the police identify and hold to account those responsible.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said: “Elections are always stressful for the candidate and Cara has been dealing with this on top of it.

“We have to think seriously both about a culture where someone set out to demean and damage with a vicious viral video campaign and ways to prevent it happening to others in politics and out.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden also sent support to both women, saying she was “horrified by the vile campaign”.

She said she was delighted both were elected “despite attempts to undermine them – they won, the trolls didn’t”.

Alliance Party councillor Rachael Ferguson said she was standing “in solidarity” with Ms Hunter, adding “as a woman in politics it is hard enough to stand. Now is the time we change our system to stop these misogynist attacks”.

The SDLP’s Colin McGrath said what happened to Ms Hunter was “a disgrace and unacceptable”.

A spokesperson for 50:50 NI, a lobby group that campaigns for more women in politics, said it was “heartbreaking” to hear what both women had endured.

“This level of misogyny cannot be allowed to continue,” they added.

Elaine Crory, who is a member of the Belfast Feminist Network said: “I'm really glad Cara is speaking up about this now and not letting it stand. All solidarity to her. And what does this say about why women aren't in public life?

“While we're here, what does this say about every single person who forwarded the clip?”

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite said: “Whoever was behind this put Cara through hell.

“The abuse that women in public life face is vile. Cara will continue to make a difference to people’s lives, but she should never have had to go through this.”