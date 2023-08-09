SDLP retain council seat following Alliance Party challenge and recount

Ballot boxes being opened in Belfast City Hall as counting took place in the Northern Ireland council elections. A recount is under way in one seat (Liam McBurney/PA)

The SDLP has retained their seat on Derry City and Strabane council following a recount which took place after an Alliance Party legal challenge, their party leader has said.

Alliance Party councillor Philip McKinney lost his seat by just a handful of votes in the May local election to the SDLP's Martin Reilly.

The Alliance Party had raised questions whether the votes were transferred correctly, prompting a recount that began at 10am on Wednesday in the Foyle Arena.

Posting online following the vote, party leader Colum Eastwood tweeted: “Delighted that we have confirmation, subject to a formal court declaration, that @martinhello will remain an SDLP councillor for the Waterside.

“Martin works for and is supported by people across our community in the long tradition of our party. The right result today.”

The Alliance Party won 67 seats in May’s local elections, an increase of 14 on 2019.

Sinn Fein emerged with 144 seats, an increase of 39, while the DUP came out with the same number of seats it had before, 122.

The UUP gathered 54 seats, and the SDLP has 39, with smaller parties and independents taking the remaining 36 seats.

The SDLP’s Martin Reilly took the seventh and final seat in the Waterside district of the Derry City and Strabane District Council.