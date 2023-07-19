SDLP say there can be ‘no summer recess’ in Stormont efforts as DUP maintain there is ‘no solid basis’ for return

NI parties have been reacting following meetings with NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

There can be no summer recess on efforts to restore devolution in Northern Ireland, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said.

Following a meeting with NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, Mr Eastwood said the impact of hospital waiting lists, the public sector pay crisis and soaring costs should keep minds focused on reforming the Executive.

"There can be no summer recess on the efforts to restore devolution. People across our communities are experiencing hardship and pain as the impact of the breakdown of democratic governance steadily gets worse,” said the Foyle MP.

“People waiting for hospital treatment, families where working parents haven’t had a fair pay rise in years, people who can’t afford soaring mortgage costs or childcare bills won’t be getting a break over the next few months and neither should political leaders who have a responsibility to form a government.

“I have again outlined to the Secretary of State that the SDLP will play a constructive role in Opposition to re-establish devolved government. Our priorities for opposition will include addressing the childcare costs crisis, transforming health services to meet the needs of our people, ensuring that workers are paid fairly and that support is provided to families to address the cost of living.

"And we’ll help secure public finances with the SDLP’s triple lock plan to prevent the decimation of public services. People are quickly running out of patience with the glacial pace of progress on these issues. A summer of drift cannot be allowed to happen.”

Meanwhile, DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there was “no solid basis” for a restoration of the NI Executive until NI’s constitutional arrangements are respected.

During their meeting with Chris Heaton-Harris, Mr Donaldson and MP Gavin Robinson have urged the Secretary of State to recognise the need to safeguard Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

“The ball is in the Government’s court. The DUP has a mandate to restore the NI Assembly on a basis that unionists as well as nationalists can support. Consensus is the only way forward in Northern Ireland,” said Mr Donaldson.

"Unionists just want a fair deal. Nationalists would never have been asked to accept the kind of arrangements North-South that unionists are being asked to accept between one part of the UK and another.

"The Government committed to taking action to restore our place in the UK internal market but whilst statements and headlines have been in plentiful supply, there has been a lack of meaningful action.

"We need stable and sustainable devolved government and we need funding for our public services that meet the needs of our people. Northern Ireland is a divided society. Quick fixes without solid foundations will do a disservice to those trying to make the NI Assembly work.”

It comes during a week when Mr Heaton-Harris is holding fresh talks with party leaders in a bid to break the Stormont stalemate.

The bilateral meetings are taking place in both Northern Ireland and London and will also focus on budget pressures facing Stormont departments.

Mr Heaton-Harris is expected to press the parties on their plans for a costed programme for government for any incoming Executive.

The Stormont Assembly has been in flux for more than a year amid DUP protest action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Windsor Framework was agreed by the EU and UK earlier this year as a way to reduce red tape on trade between GB and NI.

Senior civil servants have been left running Stormont departments and face having to make substantial cuts following a budget set by Mr Heaton-Harris.

It is understood that Mr Heaton-Harris has also received the first batch of replies from civil servants examining potential revenue-raising options for Northern Ireland.

Last month, the Northern Ireland Secretary wrote to Stormont permanent secretaries seeking more information about “measures that could otherwise improve the sustainability of public finances in Northern Ireland”.

These included introducing domestic water charges and drug prescription charges, and raising tuition fees.

Officials at the Northern Ireland Office are expected to meet the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service in the near future to discuss the responses.