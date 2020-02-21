SDLP says roads crumbling as claims for pot-hole damage revealed

The number of pothole compensation claims made by local motorists has jumped by nearly 60% in three years.

One area, Newry and Down, reported an increase of 90%, rising from 226 to 429 claims between 2016/17 and 2018/19.

A total of 10,801 compensation claims were made during the three-year period.

The figures were released by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon in response to an Assembly question from Newry and Armagh SDLP MLA Justin McNulty.

Broken down by the Department for Infrastructure's (Dfi) 11 office areas, Newry and Down (east and west offices) has the highest number of claims, with 1,518 recorded over the three years.

Second highest is Belfast (north and south), with 1,234, followed by Lisburn and Castlereagh on 1,168.

Fourth is Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (east and west offices) with 1,118 claims.

It was one place higher than Mid Ulster (1,140), with Fermanagh and Omagh in sixth (948).

Mid and East Antrim was seventh (841), followed by Ards and North Down with 803 claims.

Ninth place went Antrim and Newtownabbey (764), which had 92 more claims than tenth-placed Causeway Coast and Glens (672). Derry and Strabane, meanwhile, had the lowest compensation claims at 525.

Mr McNulty told this newspaper the statistics showed an "urgent" injection of investment was required to repair our roads.

"We all know the state of many of our rural roads and the figures released by the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon have laid bare the extent of the damage being caused to vehicles because of sustained under-investment in our road network," he said.

"I believe it strengthens her hand when she is making the case to the Finance Minister for additional resources."

Mr McNulty's plea comes as a study - reported in this newspaper yesterday - revealed that if the depth of every pothole in Northern Ireland was combined, it would equate to 1,338m - nearly eight times the depth of the English Channel.

The research, conducted by comparison website Confused.com, also revealed motorists in Northern Ireland received compensation payouts totalling £185,172 during 2017/18.

Last month this newspaper revealed that nearly 50,000 complaints were made about our roads in 2018/19.

In response, a DfI spokesman said the department was doing its utmost to tackle the issue amid financial constraints.

He stressed the department was doing its best with "limited resources".

Mr McNulty acknowledged there had been a tightening of the purse strings but insisted the road network could not be allowed to deteriorate any further.

"I fully appreciate that there are many parts of government and public services crying out for investment and that it will be a matter of prioritisation, but if we don't invest in our roads infrastructure now, it will cost more in the long run," he added.

"The New Decade, New Approach agreement prioritised infrastructure investment. However, we're not even managing to maintain our existing infrastructure, never mind building more new roads.

"The Executive must rally round and support the call for more resources to improve our crumbling road network."