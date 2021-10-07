SDLP to attend NI centenary event in Armagh

The SDLP is to attend a Northern Ireland centenary event in Armagh later this month.

The prayer service, which the Queen is expected to attend, has been organised by the four main churches in Northern Ireland to mark the centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland.

The SDLP has not confirmed which member of the party will be attending.

Sinn Fein said the party is not planning to send a representative to the service.

A political row broke out over the event last month after Irish President Michael D Higgins confirmed he would not be attending.

The decision by the president was criticised by unionist leaders, including Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who branded the move as “disrespectful”

He was also criticised by former Taoiseach John Bruton, who said he should attend.

Mr Higgins said he declined his invitation because he believed the service was not politically neutral and because he had concerns about the title of the event.

It is understood Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will attend in order to represent the Irish Government at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh on October 21.

When asked about the controversy last month, Mr Coveney said: “We didn’t give any clear advice to the President in relation to this particular event.

“I think it’s quite clear from the statements that the President has made in relation to it that he made his own decision.

“He is the head of state, he is entitled to make his own decisions on his own diary and the events he attends.

“I think he has answered for himself on that,” he said, adding that at the time the Government had not been invited to the event “but if we do receive an invitation, of course we will give it serious consideration”.