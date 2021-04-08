SDLP Youth members under investigation over ‘sexist’ WhatsApp messages

The Belfast Telegraph understands the complaint relates to WhatsApp group messages. (Yui Mok/PA)

The SDLP has launched a probe after members of its youth wing were accused of sexism.

It is understood a complaint was made about three members of SDLP Youth.

The suspects, who are believed to have sought legal advice, were suspended until the investigation was completed.

A party spokesperson said: "The SDLP has received a complaint about the conduct of a small number of members of SDLP Youth and is investigating. The party takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously."

It comes just a day after the newly elected chair of SDLP Youth apologised for comments he made about the appearance of members of Fianna Fail’s youth wing, Ogra Fianna Fail (OFF).

SDLP Youth chair Karl Duncan said in a message: "Everyone in OFF is so stanking [sic], sorry."

He later apologised for his "extremely immature" comments.

Fianna Fail is currently in a partnership with the SDLP.

When SDLP members voted in favour of the arrangement in 2019, the chairs of the SDLP Youth, Women and LGBT+ branches resigned.

Last month, the Assembly unanimously backed calls to put in place a strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, including a provision to make misogyny a hate crime.

MLAs also voted in favour of an amendment calling for the introduction of standardised relationship and sexuality training.

SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley, who moved the motion, said society had to "weed out misogyny".