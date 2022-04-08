SDLP’s Cara Hunter latest politician to have election posters stolen from constituency area

UUP's Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston reacts to her poster being defaced with blue paint

The SDLP’s Cara Hunter is the latest politician to have her election posters sabotaged, with less than a month to go until the Assembly election on May 5.

On Friday evening, the East Londonderry candidate tweeted: “I’m disappointed to learn that over 15 of my posters have come down in East Derry.

“Whatever your political beliefs it’s important to respect fairness & a fair democratic process.

“Removing an election poster is a criminal offence. If you would like to return one, message me.”

Ms Hunter’s party colleague and candidate for Strangford, Conor Houston also had more than 20 of his posters stolen in the Newtownards area near the end of last month.

The SDLP’s Charlotte Carson recently had her poster set on fire at Cyprus Avenue in east Belfast too.

Since parties have began their latest campaigns for the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections, the PSNI have received numerous reports of theft and damage of election material across Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein’s Jemma Dolan confirmed a number of her election posters in Enniskillen had been stolen and set alight.

The outgoing Fermanagh and south Tyrone MLA wrote on social media: “Election posters are part of our democratic culture. Removing them is doing nothing but attempting to interfere with democracy.”

Nearly a fortnight ago, the TUV’s West Tyrone candidate Trevor Clarke said posters belonging to him, which were on display close to Edwards Primary School in Castlederg, were stolen.

Mr Clarke said the “unlawful interference” would not deter his campaign and also challenged others “across the political spectrum” to condemn the incident.

On Thursday, North Down Alliance candidate Connie Egan poked fun at the vandalism of her election poster in parts of Bangor, joking that it was a “terrible” show of “artwork”.

And on Tuesday, the Ulster Unionist Party's candidate for North Belfast, former PUP councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston, managed to turn the tables when a poster of hers was defaced with blue paint.

In response, Ms Corr-Johnston posted a picture of her face on social media covered in blue paint with the caption: "Today's look is inspired by anonymous.”