SDLP’s Cara Hunter ‘shocked’ after group of men claim she was ‘the IRA’ in attempt to intimidate her while canvassing

SDLP candidate Cara Hunter shared photos of her crumpled election leaflets on Monday, adding that three men in The Heights area of Coleraine left them like this after a 'sectarian' attempt to intimidate her.

The SDLP’s Cara Hunter has condemned sectarianism after revealing three adult men told her she was “the IRA” and “stood beside her car” in an attempt to intimidate her while she was out canvassing in Coleraine on Monday.

Posting on social media, the East Londonderry Assembly candidate shared photos of her crumpled election leaflets, which were then stuck behind her car windscreen wiper by the men in The Heights area of the town.

"Always lovely to be told I am the IRA and have 3 grown men try and intimidate me, stand by my car, watch me canvass and leave my leaflet like this,” the 26-year-old wrote.

"These kinds of sad, sectarian acts are everything Coleraine people don’t want. Nothing will deter me from continuing to work for and serve everyone, regardless of background in East Derry. Mortified for you.”

Ms Hunter added how “unacceptable and sad it is, that in 2022 in Northern Ireland, we’re still experiencing sectarianism”.

"In my time as an SDLP MLA, I’ve worked with everybody – all backgrounds and beliefs – and that’s the kind of Northern Ireland I want. I want to see people from all communities working for the betterment for each other. There only is one community.

"Yes, politics can be divisive, but these kinds of acts of intimidation are unacceptable,” she continued.

"I grew up in the North Coast, I live here, I went to school here, I love it here. But I am genuinely shocked and saddened at the sectarianism that still exists on our streets.

"Nothing will deter me from keeping on the ground and serving you and your family.”

Last week, Ms Hunter also revealed that more than 15 of her posters had been taken down in East Derry.

On Friday evening, she tweeted: “I’m disappointed to learn that over 15 of my posters have come down in East Derry.

“Whatever your political beliefs it’s important to respect fairness & a fair democratic process.

“Removing an election poster is a criminal offence. If you would like to return one, message me.”

Elsewhere, Lagan Valley TUV candidate Lorna Smyth has made a report to the police about her election posters being removed.

“Everyone accepts that there is rough and tumble in politics and I am big enough to recognise that having put myself forward to the electors in Lagan Valley some of the challenges which are part and parcel of the game will come my way,” she said.

“What I do not accept is that some would seek to interfere with the democratic process and that is exactly what has been happening over the last couple of weeks with the theft of a considerable number of my posters. Other posters have been cut down and left at the side of the road.

“Yesterday I made an official complaint to the PSNI about the matter and have been assured that they will be on the lookout to catch those responsible.

“Tellingly, there have been a number of occasions when my posters have been removed and replace by others promoting non-Unionist candidates.

“Clearly there are some who do not like the fact that a ex-servicewoman is putting herself forward for TUV and feel threatened by my campaign. I can assure them that I will not be deterred by this criminal activity.”