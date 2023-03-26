SDLP’s Colum Eastwood criticised for ‘telling unionists to get out of way’ near scene of mass Protestant exodus

But SDLP accuses DUP’s Campbell of twisting party leader’s words

Colum Eastwood has accused a DUP MP of twisting his words after the SDLP leader was accused of adopting the same language as the IRA which forced thousands of Protestants from their homes in Londonderry.

The Foyle MP had used his SDLP conference speech in Derry on Saturday to call on Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party to “get back to work or get out of the way”.

Mr Eastwood also warned the largest unionist party here that it needs to “come to terms with the significance of that massive majority in favour of the Windsor Framework”.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell took issue with the nationalist leader’s comments which he said echo “what the IRA did to unionists on the west bank 50 years ago”.

“This is appalling and inappropriate given that thousands of unionists fled their homes in Londonderry 50 years ago and Colum Eastwood on the same location tells us to ‘get out of the way’,” he said.

“He’s bound to be aware about the ground on which he stands when he makes such insensitive comments.”

Mr Campbell was referring to the mass exodus of thousands of Protestants from the west bank of the Foyle as a result of intimidation.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell. (PA).

Some experts claim as many as 10,000 residents left their homes — either voluntarily or by force — between 1969 and 1974.

It is estimated the number represents 90% of the Protestant population living in the area who fled over the four-year period.

“I was the generation of unionists where neighbours were forced from homes just because they were Protestant,” Mr Campbell added.

“Colum should be more aware of his history; indeed his party should at long last speak up and recognise that the SDLP and Sinn Fein were silent as many Protestants were physically forced to ‘get out of the way’.” A spokesperson for the SDLP insisted Mr Campbell was taking the party leader’s comments out of context.

“Gregory Campbell’s twisted distortion of the SDLP leader’s comments bear no relation to reality,” they said. “His time would be better spent convincing his MLAs to get back to work for all the people of Northern Ireland.”

Addressing delegates on Saturday, Mr Eastwood insisted the SDLP is “here to stay” while acknowledging a “bruising electoral contest” which saw it lose four seats at Stormont last May.

“The adversity we face now is nothing compared to the adversity this party has shouldered in the past,” he said.

“We are a party that is ready to get back to work and we will win again.”

Meanwhile, delegates at the Traditional Unionist Voice conference in Cookstown were told that to accept the Windsor Framework is to accept that Northern Ireland will “never again be a full part of the United Kingdom”.

Leader Jim Allister described the formal ratification of the treaty on Friday as a “day of shame” as he accused Foreign Secretary James Cleverly of signing away “British sovereignty”.

“We’ve become colonial rule takers from our colonial masters in Brussels,” he added. The North Antrim MLA described the so-called Stormont Brake as “a fraud, a con, a fake” as he warned that accepting the deal could put NI on a trajectory to Irish unity.

“The only MoT the Stormont Brake would pass is the ‘master of trickery’,” Mr Allister added.

“That is the evil genius and intent of the protocol and the Windsor Framework.”

Elsewhere, the Green Party NI confirmed it will be “standing more candidates than we have ever stood before” in upcoming elections.

Councillor Malachi O’Hara used his first party conference as leader to criticise the region’s “dysfunctional politics”.

“The hope that we all had of moving to more normalised politics from 1998 onward has not materialised,” he told party members in Belfast.