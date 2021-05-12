SDLP’s Mary Durkan resigning from Derry City and Strabane council

An SDLP councillor is to resign from the Derry and Strabane District Council, citing the “limitations of party structures” as a reason for leaving.

Mark Durkan, the sister of SDLP assembly member for Foyle Mark H Durkan and the niece of former SDLP party leader and Foyle MP Mark Durkan, was elected to the Foyleside ward in 2019.

Read more Mark H Durkan on the sisters he lost to suicide and a car crash

In a social media post, Ms Durkan said the decision followed a “great deal of soul-searching".

“It has been an honour to serve the people of Derry and Strabane for the past couple of years. I am so grateful to everyone who afforded me that opportunity,” she wrote.

“I have developed positive working relationships and forged new friendships inside and outside the chamber. I have put my heart and soul into the role. My constituency case-work, campaigning and activism have been broad and varied.

“My original decision to enter frontline politics, agreeing to run for Council, was not a decision taken lightly. I felt driven, though, to challenge the political stalemate and resultant lack of delivery which had scarred my hometown.

“Clearly, we still have a long way to go and there is still and immense job of work to be done. I have concluded, though, that in light of limitations of party structures, my contribution would be more effectively made outside of Council.

“I remain dedicated to Derry and steadfast in my pursuit of a fair deal for the north west of Ireland. I will continue to work with all parties, groups and individuals who share that objective.”

In 2019, Ms Durkan topped the poll with 1,231 first preference votes.

The councillor said she would be resigning from Monday 17 May.

Responding to her Facebook post, the former Sinn Fein MP for Foyle, Elisha McCallion, wrote: “You will be missed in the chamber Mary, but I've no doubt it won't be the last wee see of you. Good luck in the future love.”

Sinn Fein’s Karen Mullan posted: “Mary I'm very sorry to read this, you were an excellent Cllr dedicated to the people of this City. It has been great to get to know you.

“As has been said to me recently you don't need public office to serve the public and I know how much you care about people so this will be true of you also.”

In a statement, the SDLP said: “The SDLP has received Cllr Mary Durkan's intention to resign from Derry and Strabane District Council. Mary has been a hard working public representative and we offer her our warm thanks for her service to local people and the party. The party will begin the process of selecting a new Councillor to ensure that people in Foyleside continue to have strong representation.”