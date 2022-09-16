SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole downplays chances of December election as politicians ‘should be ashamed to knock doors this winter’

Senior SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole does not believe there will be a snap election in December after the NI Electoral Office sent a letter to polling stations outlining possible dates as part of their “contingency planning”.

Chief electoral officer Virginia McVea sent the letter advising that a Stormont Assembly election could be held in three months’ time.

However, no guidance has been issued by the Northern Ireland Office on any announcement.

According to the letter seen by Belfast Live, the potential vote could be held on December 8 or December 15.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said the DUP’s decision to block the restoration of the Assembly is a “dereliction of duty”.

His party became the largest in Northern Ireland for the first time after May’s Assembly election, with the DUP in second.

The Assembly has since been left in limbo after the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson refused to nominate a new Speaker in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will be required under legislation to call a snap election within 12 weeks if there is no devolved government formed by October 28, as Stormont ministers will lose office.

That means there could be an election on or before January 20, 2023. There is also the possibility Westminster could introduce legislation to put off any possible snap election.

Ms McVea said the availability of schools and other venues must be checked to make sure any election does not clash with Christmas nativity plays and other events.

"We're not full-tilt in election mode but we're checking if there's a difficulty for any of our polling places or our staff just in case,” she told Belfast Live.

Ms McVea added that the potential election on December 8 or 15 were “just possible dates”.

South Belfast MLA Mr O’Toole said the Electoral Office’s role requires them to “keep preparations for an election under review”.

He continued: “That is their primary function and they need to be able to work quickly to facilitate a poll but I don’t believe we’ll have a December election. Every politician in this place should be ashamed to knock doors this winter having stood by while families in every one of our communities struggle to keep the heat and lights on in their home.”

North Belfast MP Mr Finucane said the people “voted for change” in May’s Assembly election and for parties to work together.

The five largest parties were asked for a response.