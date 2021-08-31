SDLP’s Patsy McGlone to stand again as Mid Ulster candidate in next Assembly election

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone has been selected by the party to stand as a candidate in Mid Ulster in the next Assembly election.

Mr McGlone was first elected in the constituency in 2003, most recently being re-elected to Stormont in 2017 with 6,419 votes.

The SDLP confirmed he was selected as a candidate for the upcoming election expected to be held in May 2022.

“It has been an honour to represent the people of Mid Ulster in the Assembly for nearly 20 years. During that time I have strived to listen to the local community and take their concerns to the top level of government,” said Mr McGlone.

“While things have not been easy, politics here rarely are, I believe that things work best when we have local politicians fighting on behalf of local people.

“While this has not been helped by the collapse of the Assembly and the constant infighting between Sinn Féin and the DUP I still believe we have much to be proud of.

“When I talk to people in Mid Ulster and across the North they accept there are problems here, but they still have hope for the future.

“I’m very excited about the future of this party and if elected I will continue to work for the people of Mid Ulster alongside achieving these wider aims to the betterment of everyone in the North.”

Party leader Colum Eastwood said he was “delighted” the deputy Speaker of the Assembly would be representing the party again at the ballot box.

“Since becoming an MLA in 2003 he has been a tireless advocate for the people of Mid Ulster, bringing the views of the local community right into the heart of the Assembly,” said Mr Eastwood.

“He has been an outspoken champion of environmental issues, trade and investment and justice.

He has also, as a fluent Irish speaker, been one of the main voices in the campaign for Irish language legislation.

“Heading into next year’s election the SDLP has big and bold plans for this place, Patsy is a key part of the SDLP team driving those plans and his experience will be crucial if we are to see them reach their full potential.”