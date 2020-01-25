Seamus Mallon funeral details announced as Clinton pays tribute to 'teacher in heart and practice'

PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE 15th November 1981 Seamus Mallon & Brid Rodgers at the SDLP annual Conference at the Slieve Donard Hotel 1981

PACEMAKER BELFAST archive 30/01/1984 SDLP deputy leaderSeamus Mallon with Brid Rodgers & Raurai Quinn at annual Conference at the Forum Hotel

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 15/8/2011: Former SDLP leaders Seamus Mallon and John Hume chat at the funeral of the journalist James Kelly in Belfast today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/04/98 SDLP leaders John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Eddie McGraddy talk to the press after the deal at Stormont today. Good Friday Agreement day

PACEMAKER BELFAST 20/02/2015 Seamus Mllon Seamus Mallon Pictured with his Daughter Orla Lenny her daughter Lara Lenny and her husband Mark Lenny.

PACEMAKER BELFAST JUNE 1987 BM SEAMUS MALLON AFTER RETAINING SEAT NEWRY AND ARMAGH WITH WIFE GERALDINE AND DAUGHTER ORLA. 602/87/BW

PACEMAKER BELFAST 23/06/98 "Election Apathy" SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon finds yet another empty house as he canvasses in Milford Co Armagh this afternoon in the run up to Thursdays Assembly elections.

PACEMAKER BFST 05-10-99: SDLP Deputy Leader Seamus Mallon during his speech to delegates at their party conference at Belfast's Wellington Park Hotel.

PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE 9th November 1980 Seamus Mallon (centre) at SDLP annual Conference in Newcastle Co Down with Don Canning (left) and Kevin Murphy (right)

PACEMAKER BELFAST archive 07/01/1980 The SDLP leadership Seamus Mallon (right) John Hume (centre) and Eddie McGrady (left). Meeting Humphrey Atkins and the Northern Irelnd government

Pacemaker Bfst Ltd 4-3-98 Tommy Canavan(Right) Brother of Pub Owner with Ulster Unionist Leader David Trimble and SDLP Deputy Leader Seamus Mallon in Poyntzpass were they visited the Two Familys of the men killed.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 23/06/98 SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon canvassing in Milford Co Armagh this afternoon in the run up to Thursday's Assembly elections in Ulster. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON/PACEMAKER

PACEMAKER BELFAST 7/11/00 First Minister David Trimble and Dep. First Minister Seamus Mallon enjoy a joke after they unvailed the new peace statue at stormont today. The statue was donated by Coventary Cathedril and is a replica of ones in Berlin and Hiroshema.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 11/11/2001 Former Deputy leader of the SDLP Seamus Mallon pictured at the party's annual conference at the Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle Co Down this afternoon.

Pacemaker press 10/11/12 Seamus Mallon and Brid Rodgers attend the SDLP's annual conference held at the armagh City hotel. picture Mark Marlow/pacemaker press

Former SDLP Party Leader John Hume shakes the hand of Seamus Mallon after he ruled himself out for the post of Second Minister of the new Northern Ireland Assembly and nominated his Deputy Seamus Mallon instead

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 7/10/98: First Minister David Trimble and his Deputy, Seamus Mallon together on the day they were elected to their new roles in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 26/2/2001 The First and deputy First minister's David Trimble and Seamus Mallon today set out their Programme for Government to the Northern Ireland Asembly which will run for three years from April 2001. The programme will be debated in the house next week.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/5/00 First Minister David Trimbel and Dep First Minister Seamus Mallon break for coffee when they met today to start planing for the new Northern Ireland Executive which will be operational from tomorrow.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 6/9/99 SDLP deputy leader Seamus mallon heads his party talks to waiting press at Stormont this afternoon before going into talks with senator George Mitchell at Castle buildings.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998 The Good Friday Agreement signing. SDLP party leader John Hume and his talks team emerge from Castle Buildings to give their take on the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/11/99 The SDLP team led by leader John Hume arrive at Stormont on monday Morning to start the process of selecting ministers for the Devolved Government

PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/07/98 Northern Ireland's first and second ministers David Trimble and Seamus Mallon pictured at at Stormont Press conference this morning where they both said that progress had been made in the behind the scenes negotiations over the Drumcree Stand-off but also said that there was still a long way to go and both sides should be prepared to give a little.

PACEMAKER BELFAST APRIL 1988 PF CONGREESMAN JOE KENNEDY AN A VISIT TO NEWRY AND CROSSMAGLEN WITH SEAMUS MALLON, PICTURED BEING CONFRONTED BY SINN FEIN COUNCILLOR JIM McALLISTER IN CROSSMAGLEN. 227/88/BW/C

PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/12/2000 US President Bill Clinton pictured posing for their official photograph before their crunch talks this morning with Prime Minister Tony Blair and First and Deputy First ministers David Trimble and Seamus Mallon during his visit to Stormont this morning.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 02/11/98 Irish PM Bertie Aherne shakes hannds with Northern Ireland's first minister David Trimble and his deputy Seamus Mallon as he arrives at Stormont for talks this evening. 02/04/08 Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern has announced he is to resign in May. Mr Ahern, 56, has been taoiseach since June 1997 and has been a member of the Irish Parliament for 31 years.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 9/7/99 First and Deputy first ministers David Trimble and Seamus Mallon share a joke and a laugh as they both graduated from Queens University in Belfast this afternoon, both recieved houourary docterates for their work in the Peace Process.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 03/09/98 President Clinton is shown the view of Belfast from the top steps of Parliament Buildings this morning by First minister David Trimble and his Deputy Seamus Mallon and Prime Minister Tony Blair.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/12/99 First Minister David Trimble and Dep First Minister Seamus Mallon sit opposate Mary Harney Taoinshada and the Taoiseah Bartie Ahern at the Historic first meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in Armagh today. Picture Pacemaker

Former US president Bill Clinton has paid tribute to former deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon after his death aged 83.

President Clinton said he and QUB Chancellor Hillary Rodham Clinton are "saddened" following the death of the man the couple described as "profoundly good", who was a hero of the peace process in Northern Ireland.

"Seamus never wavered from his vision for a shared future where neighbors of all faiths could live in dignity—or from the belief he shared with John Hume and the entire SDLP that nonviolence was the only way to reach that goal," said President Clinton.

Seamus Mallon and John Hume at the SDLP Annual Conference in Forum Hotel.

The former SDLP deputy leader died at home on Friday in the care of his family following a period of illness.

His remains will repose at his late home until removal on Monday for Requiem Mass at midday in St James Church in Mullaghbrack.

He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

President Clinton said he will always be grateful for the opportunity to have known and worked with the politician, who was one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement.

He described Mr Mallon as someone who was respected by all parties for his intelligence, integrity, candor and convictions.

"As the inaugural Deputy First Minister, he worked with David Trimble to ensure that the peace he had spent 30 years struggling to build would not crumble under the weight of politics or the past.

Seamus Mallon on the campaign trail.

"A teacher in practice and in heart, the lessons of his life and power of his example are as important today as ever," said President Clinton.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all the people whose lives he touched."

Mr Mallon served as the deputy leader of the SDLP from 1979 to 2001 and was also MP for Newry and Armagh from 1986 to 2005.

He represented the SDLP as MLA for Newry and Armagh between 1998 and 2003, having served in previous Stormont institutions and was also elected at council level.

Mr Mallon briefly served in the Seanad between May and December 1982 after being appointed by then Taoiseach Charlie Haughey.

Alongside party leader John Hume, Mr Mallon was at the forefront of the SDLP throughout the Troubles and was steadfast in his opposition to violence.

David Trimble, Bill Clinton, Seamus Mallon and Tony Blair at Stormont in 2000

Born in Markethill, Armagh in 1936, Mr Mallon attended St Patrick's Grammar School, where he was noted for his talent as a GAA footballer. He went on to represent his native county.

Before entering politics, Mr Mallon worked as a teacher, becoming headmaster of St James Primary School in Markethill.

Like many founding members of the SDLP he became involved in politics through the civil rights movement.

He stepped away from the SDLP leadership in 2001 alongside John Hume, and did not contest his Assembly or Westminster seat.

Mr Mallon published his autobiography 'A Shared Home Place' last year, reflecting on his life and political career.

“As I prepare to take my leave of our shared home place, I find comfort in an old Greek proverb: ‘A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they will never sit’,” the book ended.

Seamus Mallon Pictured with his granddaughter Lara Lenny. Pacemaker

He is survived by his daughter Orla and granddaughter Poppy, as well as sisters Maura, Jean and Kate. Mr Mallon's wife Gertrude predeceased him in 2016.

A book of condolence for Mr Mallon is opened at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.