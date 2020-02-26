Second Irish election remains on the cards

The threat of a second election in the Republic continues to loom despite Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin meeting to discuss government formation.

Immediately after the meeting, Mr Varadkar issued a statement insisting Fine Gael was "preparing for opposition" and encouraging Mr Martin to form a government with other parties.

Meanwhile, the Fianna Fail leader told a private meeting with independents that a second election could not be ruled out.

During the meeting with the nine-member Regional Technical Group, Mr Martin was separately told the two main parties needed to agree to a coalition before serious talks could take place.

The independents said the only options were a coalition involving Fianna Fail and Fine Gael or a second election.

Speaking after the meeting, independent TD Sean Canney said: "We are trying to be positive and proactive to get things done for the good of the country."

At a press conference, Mr Martin conceded a new Taoiseach was unlikely to be elected when the Dail returns on March 5.

Mr Martin also said he told the Taoiseach of his view there was a need to put a government together to deal with the issues of health, housing and climate change.