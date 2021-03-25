Secretary of State clashes with DUP in Westminster over abortion row

The DUP have clashed with the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis at Westminster over his move to compel Stormont to commission abortion services in Northern Ireland.

Mr Lewis was appearing in Parliament to answer an urgent question which had been tabled from the DUP MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Secretary of State laid down regulations in Westminster allowing him to compel Stormont to directly implement abortion laws.

While individual health trusts in Northern Ireland are offering services on an ad-hoc basis, Mr Swann’s Department of Health has yet to centrally commission the services on a region-wide basis.

Speaking in Westminster on Thursday afternoon, Mr Lewis described it as “unacceptable” that women and girls in Northern Ireland did not have widespread access to services “as they can elsewhere in the UK”.

He added: “This is not about new laws but about ensuring the existing law is actually acted upon and delivered.

“At the very heart of this matter are the women and girls who have been and continue to be denied the same rights as women in girls in the rest of the UK.

“Women and girls are entitled to safe local healthcare, indeed during the pandemic I would argue this is more crucial.

“The fact is, the law changed over a year ago now and abortion services should now be available as a healthcare service in Northern Ireland.

“We have always sought to deliver in a way that respects the devolution settlement. We are disappointed with the continuing failure of the Department of Health and the Executive to commission abortion services that are consistent with the regulations.”

During the question a number of DUP MPs made contributions. The DUP MP Gregory Campbell queried the Secretary of State on whether he would “look after the rights of the unborn child."

Carla Lockhart who tabled the question accused Mr Lewis of a “breach of the Belfast agreement” by taking the action.

She also asked Mr Lewis why he was taking action in relation to abortion but “has failed to act on his duties in relation to the Executive’s failure to introduce payments to victims.”

“Does he not understand that at the heart of the devolution settlement must be a respect for those areas which have been determined to be for the devolved authorities?" she added.

“There is still time for the Secretary of State to think again before he takes action which will undermine and further destabilise the devolved institutions.”

During his remarks, Mr Lewis highlighted some of the “harrowing” cases he had been presented with while speaking to women and girls in Northern Ireland.

“I have been informed of two women who have attempted suicide over the last year after their flights were cancelled and so they were unable to travel to England for proper care,” he said.

“The distress and unacceptable circumstances that women and girls continue to face at a time when local access should be readily available is, I am afraid, unacceptable.”