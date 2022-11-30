Secretary of State pledges to cut MLAs pay before Christmas

Stormont MLAs face having their pay cut before Christmas as a bill to give extra powers to the Secretary of State sped through the House of Commons yesterday .

Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will “act rapidly” to cut wages once new legislation takes effect as the Executive Formation Bill passed directly to the House of Lords after a single afternoon of debate.

With the debate wound up before up the evening World Cup clash between England and Wales, there had been a suggestion the kick-off time was a factor in the hurried nature of the debate.

Last night, the DUP’s Gavin Robinson MP said: “Let’s just say I think there was a strong desire it shouldn’t go on any longer than absolutely necessary.”

Colleague Jim Shannon added: “There were not that many speakers listed in the debate, and it didn’t go the full time allowed for it.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said he understood why the public was “quite cross” that Assembly members were drawing full pay while unable to do their job properly.

The bill could see wages cut by 27%, or just over £14,000, reducing their salary from £51,500 to £37,337.

“We recognise this bill is a stop-gap and is not intended to be a long-term solution to the issues Northern Ireland is facing — that is a matter for locally-elected politicians,” Mr Heaton-Harris told the Commons, adding that he did not want to be in this position, but had been left with no other option.

Northern Ireland Affairs Committee chairman Simon Hoare said a pay cut should happen “at speed”. The Conservative MP said: “It’s a situation that would not be tolerated in any other part of the UK.

“No party worthy of the name should ever have the right to veto and walk away at any time.

“Clearly there should be consequences, by way of offering value for money to the taxpayer by reducing remuneration.

“It should be done speedily. There are many who wish the law did allow for a distinction between those who wish to do their jobs and those who have chosen not to,” he added.

While the DUP did not vote against the Bill, East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell argued the Government should introduce “something similar” in Westminster to ensure “Sinn Fein MPs or anyone else that doesn’t fulfil their duties also don’t receive remuneration from the public purse”.

Mr Heaton-Harris pointed out he was aware that Sinn Fein MPs do not actually receive their parliamentary salaries, but Mr Campbell replied: “The remuneration I was talking about did not include salaries but included all other expenses. The total in the last 10 years was in excess of £10m for not performing their public duties.”

But any sense that the legislation would speed up a return of the NI Executive was dismissed by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who said he was “not prepared to nominate ministers to an Executive where a unionist minister is required to implement a protocol that every day harms our place in the UK”.

“The DUP wants to be back in a functioning executive, wants to be dealing with the issues that matter to our constituents,” he said. He told the Commons that while some MPs may wish to “punish the DUP” by cutting MLA salaries, it would not make any difference to his party’s stance.

The legislation will also clarify the “limited decision-making” powers that civil servants now have in the absence of ministers.

But NI civil service head Jayne Brady has already warned that major financial decisions in Northern Ireland cannot be made by permanent secretaries and require an Executive.

She said on Monday that some decisions would have to wait until Stormont returns, as she warned that public officials heading up Government departments were facing a “difficult situation”.

Extra provisions are also being made to allow a regional rate to be set, should an executive not be in place, as well as powers for the approval of some public appointments.