Secretary of State to meet with Stormont parties during second trip to NI

Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State is expected to meet with the main political parties on Tuesday.

Chris Heaton-Harris is due to travel to Belfast later which will be his second visit here since he took up office earlier this month.

According to Sinn Fein, he has promised to call an Assembly election if there is no Executive in place by late October.

Mr Heaton-Harris was criticised for only meeting the two biggest parties here after he was appointed by Prime Minister Liz Truss in her first cabinet shake-up.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy revealed that fresh elections would be called sometime in late December or early January if no progress was made on restoring power-sharing.

“He [Mr Heaton-Harris] said that if an Executive wasn’t in place by October 28, that he would go to elections,” he said.

“If that is the case, then that is the case.”

The first meeting between First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill and the Secretary of State proved to be frosty as she told him the current situation is no longer tolerable.

She also warned the government needed to stop "pandering" to the DUP and accused it of being “in hock” with the European Research Group.

"There must be a deal. We must find a way forward,” Ms O’Neill said at the time.

"We have a new prime minister and a new secretary of state but it's still the Tory party; different people at the helm but it's still the Tory party.

"My focus and I suppose my message to the new secretary of state this morning was very clear: 'It's get down to business; work with others, find an agreed way forward.

"'Bring that certainty and stability that is required. Get an Executive up and running and stop pandering to the DUP."

Meanwhile, the DUP leader said Sinn Féin "need to grow up" as he called for the protocol row to be resolved.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stressed the need for “a change of stance by the European Union… When they talk about respecting the Belfast Agreement, that means, in Article 1 of that agreement, respecting Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom - because that's what the people of Northern Ireland support."

Mr Heaton-Harris did not meet representatives of Alliance, the Ulster Unionist Party or the SDLP when he visited Dungannon.