Secretary of State to unveil plans for cutting MLA pay on Monday: reports

The move is expected to come alongside other legislative measures aimed at restoring an Executive.

The salary of MLAs at Stormont is set to be cut under plans which will be unveiled by the Secretary of State on Monday, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reports that Chris Heaton-Harris will make the move to cut the pay of politicians by 27.5%.

According to the newspaper, this will come at the start of the new week alongside other legislative measures aimed at restoring an Executive.

On Monday, the Northern Ireland Office will also introduce legislation to extend the period for formation of the Executive – a move that the UK Government says will provide “time and space” for parties to work together.

The reduction in pay would be largely in line with a review undertaken by former assembly chief executive Trevor Reaney in 2018 which recommended a 27% salary cut until the Executive was restored.

Northern Ireland is currently without a powersharing government at Stormont as a result of the DUP’s refusal to allow the nomination of an Assembly Speaker or join an Executive.

Their refusal comes amid their opposition to the post-Brexit trading agreements signed by London and Brussels which see additional checks on some goods crossing the Irish Sea.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

A Bill is currently going through the House of Lords which gives ministers in the UK Government the powers to override some aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol legislation.

Recent weeks have seen increasingly positive mood music among the UK and EU for reaching an agreement over the issue – with Mr Heaton Harris’s move aimed at buying time for any deal.

However, last week UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned that “big gaps” remain between the UK and EU in the protocol negotiations.

Despite any plans for a pay cut for MLAs, the DUP has insisted they will not return to Stormont until the protocol is resolved.

Carla Lockhart, DUP MP for Upper Bann, said: “We note the government’s plans but there is no solid basis for an Executive and Assembly until the protocol is replaced with arrangements that restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market and our constitutional arrangements are respected.

“The UK Government needs to deliver that either through the NI Protocol Bill or through negotiations which deliver a similar outcome.

“The Government and the EU have been aware of our consistent position regarding the sustainability of Stormont since February 2021. Successive prime ministers and secretaries of state have squandered that time rather than addressing the problem.

“For those who have forgotten, political progress in Northern Ireland was hard won and is built on the support of unionists and nationalists. Not one unionist MLA supports the protocol. Progress is only made in Northern Ireland by securing the support of unionists and nationalists.”