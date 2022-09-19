Secretary of State 'will call' Assembly election if no Executive in place by end of October, says Sinn Fein

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will call an Assembly election if there is no Executive in place by October 28, Sinn Féin has said.

Chris Heaton-Harris met with the party’s leadership team earlier this month.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy told the Business Post that Mr Heaton-Harris made clear at their meeting in Dungannon on September 8, that fresh elections would be called sometime in late December or early January if no progress was made on restoring the Executive.

“He said that if an Executive wasn’t in place by October 28, that he would go to elections. If that is the case, then that is the case,” said Mr Murphy.

“We will fight an election. But we want to see an Executive in place before that because there are many pressing issues in terms of [the] cost of living and the protocol that we need to be getting on with.

“That would bring it to an election sometime in late December or early January. That clearly isn’t ideal by any stretch.”

The Sinn Fein minister said that Mr Heaton-Harris was “keen to have more contact on the ground” than his more recent predecessors who were “very much visiting businesses and people from just one perspective on the protocol”.

“We pressed the point that there had recently been no balance in their outreach. He undertook to correct that,” he said, adding that he, however, wants to now see him “knuckle down” and get an agreement with the EU on the protocol.

“Given his position in relation to the ERG and his views on Europe, he was at pains to say not to judge him on what had gone before but on what his record here would be. He was asking us not to pre-judge him,” Mr Murphy said.

“We want to see them knuckle down and get an agreement with the EU on these protocol issues and start to apply some degree of pressure on the DUP to get back into the executive.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office said: "If an Executive is not formed by the 28th October, Ministers in Northern Ireland will lose office and the Secretary of State would come under a duty to call an election to take place within 12 weeks."