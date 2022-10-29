Secretary of state’s bizarre U-turn leaves Stormont in limbo, says Michelle O’Neill

Sinn Fein has accused the secretary of state of performing a “bizarre U-turn” that leaves Northern Ireland “in limbo” after he failed to call a Christmas Assembly election despite repeatedly pledging to do so.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said “the chaos continues” after Chris Heaton-Harris insisted he would still announce an election but did not have to do so immediately.

Political sources across the divide were deeply critical of the secretary of state’s ambiguity and his handling of the issue.

Declining to set an election date, Mr Heaton-Harris denied making a U-turn and promised to give more information next week after talks with politicians.

He also said he would be considering his options on MLA pay.

The parties are preparing to begin campaigning today.

The Electoral Office has been working on the basis that an election will be held on December 15.

“I hear it when the parties say that they really do not want an election at all,” he said.

“But nearly all of them are parties who signed up to the law that means I need to call an election, so you’ll hear more from me on that particular point next week.”

He added: “I will be calling an election”.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he had been disappointed that the Assembly had been unable to elect a speaker on Thursday.

“At a time when so many are struggling with the cost of living and fearful of what is to come, I understand people’s frustration that MLAs continue to draw a full salary when they are not performing all the duties they were elected to do. So, I will be considering my options to act on MLA pay,” he added.

The secretary of state also ruled out joint authority, saying “This won’t be considered.

“The government is absolutely clear that the consent principle governs the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

“We will not support any arrangements that are inconsistent with that principle.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill was critical of Mr Heaton-Harris’s dithering over an election.

“Today’s indecision by the British secretary of state is a bizarre U-turn. We are now in a political limbo as a result of this announcement,” she said.

“This further adds to the uncertainty and instability in our politics.

“We are now with no Executive in place, no Assembly in place and not even caretaker ministers at the helm in the face of an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis.

“Responsibility for this lies entirely with the DUP, who have refused to take part in an Executive because they didn’t like the result of the last election.

“This is a completely unacceptable situation. It cannot continue.

“That will be my message to the British and Irish governments and to the US administration.”

DUP leader Mr Donaldson, said: “The government and the Northern Ireland Office talked up an election, and now no one knows what is happening.

“It is now clear the secretary of state’s boss, the prime minister, has not yet decided how to proceed.

“The government should focus its time and energy on ensuring the protocol problem is dealt with and Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market is restored.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “We are ready to fight an immediate election if one is called. An election will not solve the problem, which is that until the protocol is replaced, there will not be a sound and solid basis to see a return of devolved government.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Heaton-Harris’s failure to call an election should be the end of the idea and the government should instead focus on restoring the Stormont institutions.

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said an election would not end the political impasse and Northern Ireland would still face the same problems afterwards

UUP leader Doug Beattie said an election would resolve nothing, and he called for a meeting to be convened of all local party leaders.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “It’s not mind games we need from Chris Heaton-Harris over an election, but prioritisation of recovery from the EU of full UK sovereignty over the part of the UK of which he is secretary of state.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “We should see [if we] can take the opportunity to pause, to see whether we can get the institutions back.

“And in parallel with that have substantive negotiations between the UK government and the EU.

“The law does provide for an election — I acknowledge that — but we know what elections can do. It can lead to further polarisation.”