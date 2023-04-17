Sectarian graffiti sprayed on home of Newry Aontú candidate a ‘violation’

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said the incident was ‘shocking’

The initials 'UDA' were also daubed onto the property in Newry

Sectarian graffiti has been sprayed onto walls at the home of an Aontú candidate for the upcoming local government election in Newry, Mourne and Down.

Sharon Loughran, who has also been campaigning for the retention of services at Daisy Hill Hospital, said the words ‘Aontú IRA out’ had been spray painted onto the wall of her home in Newry, with ‘UDA’ also written on two further walls.

"This has come as a massive shock to me. It is an attack on my home and it is a violation. As a result it as created significant stress. I have reported this shocking incident to the police and I am meeting them today,” she said.

"It makes no sense what so ever. I am an paediatric A&E nurse in Daisy Hill Hospital and I decided to run for council to campaign to save key surgery services at the hospital.

"I work for everyone in the community. Our campaign to save surgery services is of benefit to everyone living in Newry and beyond.

“This attack on my home is also incredibly wrong as it tries to link Aontú with a prescribed organisation. Aontú is 4 years old. We didn’t exist during the troubles.

"We are a grass roots political organisation with no links to any outside organization at all. Indeed many of our members are former SDLP , Fianna Fail and even Labour Party members.

"Most of our members were never members of any other political party and are new to political activism. Indeed since our formation we have reached out and met with many within the Protestant and unionist community.

“That this type of intimidation is happening in 2023 is incredible. That we have a never ending political vacuum at Stormont is in no doubt not helping the development of good community relationships.

"Newry is a great town and the vast majority of people no matter what their background is would have no tolerance for this type of sectarian intimidation. I will not be intimidated, I will not be moved in my fight for Daisy Hill Hospital. I genuinely want to work for everyone in in this great town.”

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said the incident was ‘mind boggling’.

“This is a shocking effort to intimidate a community activist out of running for council. Its an attack on the democratic process,” he said.

"It’s especially mind boggling given that Sharon’s work has always been to help both communities. Indeed Aontú’s vision of Ireland is that of Wolfe Tone.

"We want to create an Ireland where Catholic, Protestant and Dissenter can be who they are without fear or favour. Aontú will not deviate from this key core objective.”

The PSNI has been approached for comment.

It comes in a week where candidates in both east and west Belfast have suffered threats and intimidation.

Alliance councillor Michael Long was subjected to abuse and an assault by two men who approached him while out canvassing for the party in the Carncaver Road area of Belfast on Saturday.

He said the men shouted “I know who you are” at him before proceeding to accuse him of being “republican scum” who was not “wanted in loyalist areas” and blocking his path.

Mr Long said he had been thankful for the support shown to him after the incident.

"It’s been very encouraging to have lots of different people from every party contact me in the last few hours as its become more public,” he said.

“The support has been across the board from all parties, and people have been so supportive, I really want to thank them for that."

The PSNI has since said it is treating the incident as a hate crime.

People Before Profit have also said their candidate for the Court DEA – Cailín McCaffrey – was approached by masked men as her and fellow members erected posters on Friday.

Election posters and ladders were snatched during the incident, with verbal and physical threats made.

"This was a deplorable attack, carried out by a minority of sectarian thugs,” said Ms McCaffrey.

"Those responsible do not represent the people of the Shankill or any other pat of our city.”