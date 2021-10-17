Security of NI politicians should be reviewed in wake of Sir David Amess murder, says Justice Minister Naomi Long

Justice Minister Naomi Long has called for the authorities in the Northern Ireland Assembly and the police to “look at the security” of politicians here.

The call comes in the wake of the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess who was stabbed multiple times as he held his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday.

A 25-year-old man is being held by police under the Terrorism Act in connection with the incident.

The Sunday Life reported that all Northern Ireland MPs and MLAs are being contacted by police to check on their personal security following the killing.

The PSNI said it is also urging politicians in the province to “immediately report” any safety worries so they can keep themselves and their constituency meetings safe.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show, the Justice Minister said while elected representatives had to be “accessible” and “approachable” to the public, she added there is a “very difficult” balance to strike in order to “protect yourself and indeed your staff”.

Ms Long said personal threats against her over the years along with the current landscape means she would “think twice” before visiting a constituent on her own.

“It’s very difficult to protect elected representatives. Part of our job is to be accessible and approachable,” she said.

“As a young councillor I would have thought nothing of jumping in my car and going to a constituent's home on my own.

“I must admit now, with the benefit of hindsight and with all my experiences, I think twice before going out on my own.

“Not because constituents in general are the biggest threat, but that having someone there is another layer of security.

"To find people under threat in that way, it is a very disconcerting experience. I do think we need to look at security.”

DUP MP Gavin Robinson confirmed he has been contacted by a number of senior members of the PSNI in recent days regarding his personal security arrangements.

He said there is an “incredible tension” between being available to speak to constituents and his safety, but added politicians cannot “insulate ourselves”.

“You can provide additional levels of security and some sense of reassurance, but the fact is that as we go about our day to day lives, something of this nature... could occur in any setting,” he added.

“There is nothing that can reach full security and to even try to get to that point erects a huge barrier between you and your constituents and I don’t think that is healthy in our democracy.”

Both politicians paid tribute to the Southend West MP who was killed.

Ms Long described him as a “real gentleman” and said she was particularly thinking about his staff in the constituency who “would have witnessed everything that has happened and would be having to deal with that”.

Mr Robinson said he had a number of dealings with Sir David and said he was a man with a “real sense of fun”.