Seven in 10 nationalists agree with Michelle O’Neill that there was ‘no alternative’ to IRA’s campaign of violence, new poll reveals

O’Neill’s ‘no alternative to violence’ claim has strong backing within her own community

Nearly seven in 10 nationalist voters agree with Michelle O’Neill that there was “no alternative” to the IRA campaign.

In a LucidTalk opinion poll for the Belfast Telegraph, 69% of those in the nationalist and republican community believe “violent resistance to British rule during the Troubles” was the only option, with just 25% disagreeing.

SDLP voters are the sole group strongly opposing the Sinn Fein narrative on the conflict; an overwhelming majority of People Before Profit and Aontu voters agree with it.

Three-quarters of young voters support Ms O’Neill’s position. Surprisingly, so too do almost six in 10 over-45s.

Our poll shows growing polarisation with a hardening of unionist opinion on the protocol.

Some 82% of unionist voters believe the DUP should not return to Stormont until the protocol is either scrapped or significantly changed — up six points from May.

Exactly half of unionists think Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party should not restore the devolved institutions until the protocol is completely binned — up 13 points from just before the Assembly election.

In a BBC Red Lines podcast broadcast earlier this month Ms O’Neill, whose father was an IRA prisoner, said one of her earliest memories was the sound of British Army vehicles outside her family home as it was being raided.

“I don’t think any Irish person ever woke up one morning and thought that conflict was a good idea, but the war came to Ireland,” she said.

“I think at the time there was no alternative, but now, thankfully, we have an alternative to conflict and that’s the Good Friday Agreement.”

Support for Ms O’Neill’s view is strongest among Sinn Fein supporters, with 85% agreeing and 9% disagreeing.

Some 71% of People Before Profit and 79% of Aontu voters believe that “violent resistance to British rule” was the only option in the past, while 24% and 18% respectively in each party don’t.

SDLP supporters take a completely different view on the Troubles, with 73% disagreeing there was no alternative to the IRA campaign, and just 20% agreeing with Ms O’Neill.

Some 3,384 people took part in the online LucidTalk poll conducted from August 12-15. The sample was scientifically weighted to reflect the Northern Ireland population.

Support among unionists for restoring the devolved institutions in advance of the protocol being scrapped or significantly changed is dwindling.

Just 17% believe the DUP should return to Stormont immediately compared to 23% in May. Ten per cent say the party should go back now while continuing to negotiate on the protocol — down six points from the Assembly election.

And only seven per cent believe the protocol isn’t that important compared to other issues such as the cost-of-living crisis and spiralling hospital waiting lists.

There is a huge divide between DUP/TUV and UUP voters on returning to Stormont in advance of movement on the Irish Sea border.

Just three per cent of DUP and one per cent of TUV supporters think Mr Donaldson’s party should go back immediately, but 56% of UUP voters believe it should.

Some 59% of DUP voters don’t want it to return to Stormont until the protocol is removed completely — 85% of TUV and just 14% of UUP supporters share that view.

Over a third (36%) of DUP voters believe the party should return to Stormont only when there are “significant changes” to the protocol. This is a popular position with UUP supporters (30%), but much less so with those who back Jim Allister’s party (14%).

Not a single DUP or TUV voter taking part in the poll believes Mr Donaldson should reinstate the institutions immediately because the cost-of-living or health service crisis take precedence over the protocol.

A clear majority of people here (57%) support the protocol. Just a third of voters (32%) say it’s wrong in principle and should be binned completely regardless of the Bill making its way through Parliament.

Ten per cent of voters say they accept the protocol — although not necessarily supporting it — as long as it is “managed and mitigated” through the legislation.

Some 44% of people back the protocol but recognise problems exist with it.

However, they believe these should be resolved by negotiations between London and Brussels, and the Government shouldn’t take unilateral action in Westminster.

Thirteen per cent of voters support the protocol wholeheartedly, see no problems with it, and think legislation isn’t needed.

A majority of unionists (52%) want the protocol totally scrapped, with 20% believing it could be “mitigated and managed” through Liz Truss’s Bill.

Almost a quarter (24%) believe there are problems with the protocol but these should be sorted by UK-EU talks and not by the legislation.

Two-thirds of nationalists (67%) share that view, with another 27% seeing no problems with the protocol at all.

The views of Alliance and Green voters are much closer to those of nationalists than unionists on the issue.

More than three-quarters (77%) believe protocol problems should be resolved by dialogue rather than the Government’s unilateral action, and just 6% think the protocol is wrong in principle and should be binned.