SF edges out DUP to become party with most council mayors

Sinn Fein holds the most mayoral positions across the 11 councils following May’s local government election.

The party came out on top in the poll, returning with 144 councillors, 39 of them new.

This is compared to the DUP, which held its position on 122 seats, followed by the Alliance Party on 67, the UUP on 54, the SDLP on 39 and others on 36.

Councils have either lord and deputy lord mayors, or chair and deputy chairs.

While the positions are largely ceremonial, the people that take up the posts are the face of the council and, as such, garner considerable publicity.

The deputy lord mayors or vice chairs fill in when their counterparts are not available.

Both have a role in chairing monthly council meetings.

The positions are selected through the d’Hondt method, meaning they are based on the number of seats each party holds.

Mayors serve one-year terms on a rotational basis that is agreed among the parties.

Sinn Fein has five lord mayors/chairs and five deputies/vice chairs, making 10 seats in high office out of a total of 22.

This is compared to the six it had at the beginning of 2019.

The DUP has four lord mayors/chairs, compared to the seven it had four years ago.

The SDLP has three deputy lord mayors/vice chairs, with the UUP, TUV and Greens on one.

Mid and East Antrim is the only council where the top job is not filled by someone from Sinn Fein or the DUP. Its new mayor is Alliance’s Geraldine Mulvenna.

Political commentator David McCann said that lord mayorships could be a stepping stone for higher office.

“The positions of mayors or chairpersons are a great way for parties to show off their talent, and they often lead to the holder of the position going on to become an MLA or MP,” he added.

“Look at recent years in Belfast. Alliance’s Nuala McAllister served as lord mayor and then became an MLA not long after.

“Likewise, Sinn Fein’s John Finucane was mayor for a short period and is now an MP and a senior figure in Sinn Fein. Michelle O’Neill and Naomi Long served as mayors, in (Mid-Ulster) and in Belfast respectively.

"Going back a bit further, the likes of Sammy Wilson and Nigel Dodds were also mayors.

“These jobs can be used to showcase personalities and build your profile.

“Mayors meet with a range of organisations, from community groups to charities, which can often stand them in good stead later on in their careers.

“While these roles are largely ceremonial, they can actually have a notable impact.”