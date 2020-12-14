SF MLA Deirdre Hargey to return to Executive after period of illness

Deirdre Hargey is to return to work at the Executive after recovering from a period of illness.

The Sinn Fein MLA, who represents South Belfast, stepped aside from her role as Minister Communities in June after being admitted to hospital to undergo surgery.

Fellow Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey took over the role in her absence.

However, on Monday deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill announced that Ms Hargey will be returning to work.

She said: "I was delighted to welcome Deirdre Hargey back to the Assembly today. Deirdre will retake her post as Minister for Communities from Wednesday. We both are very grateful to Caral Ni Chuilin for her leadership of the department in Deirdre’s absence."

Ms Hargey was co-opted to the Assembly to replace Mairtin O Muilleoir in December last year and was installed as Communities Minister following the reformation of the Executive in January.