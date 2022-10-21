Shadow Secretary of State ‘open’ to idea of delaying Northern Ireland election in extreme circumstances

The shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has said he is “open” to the idea of delaying a potential Assembly election but only in extreme circumstances.

Labour’s Peter Kyle said the law should be followed on the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris calling an election if an Executive is not formed by midnight October 28, but said he is willing to consider an alternative if a new prime minister has not been selected by next week.

The Electoral Office wrote to political parties on Tuesday indicating that if an election is called it will take place on December 15.

Mr Heaton-Harris previously said he “can’t see the space” for any emergency legislation to potentially avert the move.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster, Mr Kyle said he was open to the suggestion “in extremis”.

“The law is quite clear on this and the law should be followed in all but extreme circumstances. If we move into next week and the Tory Party haven't managed to select their next prime minister... it would be very difficult to have elections in Northern Ireland whilst they proceed with the Protocol Bill in the House of Lords and don’t have a leader here in the UK,” he said.

“I am watching the situation very carefully. I am open to the suggestion that in extremis this may need to happen but only in extremis.”

Meanwhile, the Labour MP said he was “deeply concerned” over reports Boris Johnson is considering a potential leadership challenge to replace the outgoing Liz Truss, who announced her resignation on Thursday.

Mr Kyle said the former PM had “neglected Northern Ireland” during his time in office and called for the Conservative Party to call a general election.

“We are now approaching our 5th prime minister in six years, it is time for the country to be involved in this again,” he added.

“The Tory Party right now is incapable of governing, and it is ungovernable itself. In all the news I have been listening to today both from within Northern Ireland and across the UK all the Tories are talking about is the Tory Party, none of them are talking about the challenges the country faces.

“They are talking about who is best suited for them to win an election. I am very deeply concerned.

“Boris Johnson neglected Northern Ireland, he went to Northern Ireland and said: ‘Over his dead body there would be a border down the Irish Sea’ and he lied when he said it, went back and delivered just that.

“This is not the person who can heal the challenges our country faces.”