Shailesh Vara: Who is the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland?

While Shailesh Vara may be a new name to most people, the seventh new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in a decade is no stranger.

He will be known on the local political scene, having served as a Northern Ireland Minister under former Secretary of State Karen Bradley and said he is looking forward to the challenge.

He also has a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, a skill that could prove useful in political talks here.

Shortly after his appointment was confirmed yesterday, he said: “It’s a huge privilege to return to the Northern Ireland Office as Secretary of State.

“Having served previously in the Department I recognise the immense contribution of Northern Ireland, and its people, to the UK and I look forward to representing those interests at the Cabinet table.”

Mr Vara was named as the successor to Brandon Lewis, who resigned on Thursday morning – just ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s own announcement that he was standing down.

First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill has already warned him of his responsibilities to get Stormont up and running during “however short a period” he is in the position.

Mr Vara is MP for North West Cambridgeshire since 2005, a relatively safe Conservative seat, and his predecessor in that constituency was a familiar Belfast man, Lord Brian Mawhinney, one-time chairman of the Conservative Party.

Aged 61 and married with two children, Mr Vara was born in Uganda to Gujarati Indian immigrants and moved to Britain with his family in 1964 when he was aged four.

He had a Hindu upbringing and was educated at Aylesbury Grammar School and Brunel University,

He is also qualified as a solicitor and aside from his spell in the Northern Ireland Office, has also previously served as Vice-Chair of the Conservative Party.

Opposed to Brexit in the run up to the 2016 referendum, his views changed and he became a critic of Theresa May, believing the UK should have taken a stronger stance against the European Union following the Brexit vote.

Appointed to the Northern Ireland Office in January 2018, he resigned as a junior minister in November of the same year over Mrs May’s proposed Brexit deal.

In leaving the position he warned that Northern Ireland would be subject to a “different relationship with the EU from the rest of the UK” and added the “constitutional integrity of the UK must be respected”.

Unionist politicians will be quick to remind him of those views.

But shortly after his resignation he attracted ridicule on social media after describing Northern Ireland as “part of Great Britain”.

In a BBC interview Mr Vara said: “It’s important to remember that Northern Ireland is part of Great Britain by virtue of the principle of consent.”

He also caused controversy following his resignation when he said the 17.4m people who voted for Brexit should have realised they were in for some “short-term difficulties” during an interview on Sky News.

During his early political career, in 2006, he had been appointed Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons and was previously a junior minister at the Ministry of Justice and Department of Work and Pensions.

Mr Vara was yesterday full of praise for Mr Johnson, but believed he had made the “right decision” by resigning.

“His place in history is secure. He delivered Brexit and oversaw the vaccine roll-out and financial assistance plan during the Covid Pandemic. And he has led the way in supporting Ukraine at this most dangerous time for Europe,” he said.

Mr Vara had also been supportive of the outgoing Prime Minister when he received criticism over the Partygate scandal.

“The Prime Minister has accepted full responsibility, and given a heartfelt apology. I think it’s important that we wait for the investigation by the police to be completed before we come to any conclusions,” he said at the time.

“I personally understand, and the Prime Minister also understands, the enormous suffering that people in my constituency and across the UK had to endure during the past two years.

“He has stood up in Parliament and apologised, and in-between in various interviews with the media or in Parliament, and said things could have been handled differently.”