‘Significant failings’ in PSNI investigation into UDA murder of Gerard Lawlor: Police Ombudsman

Gerard Lawlor (19) was shot dead by loyalist gunmen as he made his way home on July 21 2002

There were “significant failings” in the PSNI investigation into the 2002 murder of Gerard Lawlor in north Belfast, the Police Ombudsman has found.

Marie Anderson also said however that there was no evidence that police could have prevented his murder nor of collusive behaviours.

Gerard Lawlor, 19, was gunned down by the UDA as he walked along Floral Road, north Belfast, in July 2002 after a night out.

Mr Lawlor’s family had raised concerns with the Police Ombudsman about the preventability of the murder, protection of informants and allegations of collusion, as well as how the PSNI investigation was conducted.

Mrs Anderson said: “Sectarian tensions were high in north Belfast on the night of July 21-22 2002 and although police resources were undoubtedly stretched, police and military patrols continued in interface areas that evening and both police and military vehicle check points were also in place.

“My investigation found no evidence that police had prior information that Gerard Lawlor was going to be targeted or that loyalist paramilitaries were planning an attack in the Floral Road area, and I do not believe that an opportunity existed for police to prevent the murder.”

The Ombudsman’s report found a total of nine investigative failures, including a failure to document and develop a targeted covert/sensitive strategy with defined objectives for the murder investigation.

There was a failure to conduct searches, arrests and interviews in a timely manner, which the report said resulted in the loss of potential forensic and other evidence.

Suspects known as Person H and Person I were only arrested under terrorist legislation in August 2003, more than a year after Mr Lawlor’s murder, before being released without charge.

Ms Anderson said the delay gave the suspects the chance to state they could not recall what they were doing a year beforehand.

"This failing significantly undermined the likelihood of obtaining evidential and forensic opportunities from the relevant arrests and suspect interviews. These may potentially have advanced the investigation,” she said.

"I can identify no justification for the delay in the arrest and questioning of suspects and carrying out related searches.”

Police also failed to obtain all relevant telecommunications data, most notably when responsibility for researching mobile phones belonging to one of the suspects was allocated to an officer who had already left the murder investigation team.

A delay in identifying the issue led to the call data no longer being available which may have led to the “loss of important evidence”.

A failure to ensure the continuation of a dedicated Family Liaison Officer occurred after the original officer moved to a different policing role and was not replaced.

There were failures also to maintain and complete policy files and decisions, with the report finding the last entry came on September 11 2002, though the Senior Investigating Officer continued to lead the investigation until October 2003.

Failure in maintaining CCTV viewing logs meant investigators were unable to locate a number of relevant logs, with others containing only limited information.

The report also found police failed to link the murder with a series of sectarian attacks, noting police were in possession of intelligence identifying two people who may have played a role in sanctioning attacks.

"A suitably experienced senior officer should have been appointed to oversee and coordinate the investigation into all of the attacks,” said Ms Anderson.

"This would have allowed police to better utilise their limited investigative resources in a more focused and structured manner.

"This could have led to additional opportunities being identified, not only in relation to those directly involved, but also those responsible for sanctioning and/or directing the attacks.”

The report identified that intelligence relevant to the murder investigation was not shared with the Senior Investigating Officer. Ms Anderson said careful management of this intelligence would have provided an opportunity to assess its value.

Regarding the allegation of collusion, Ms Anderson said there was “no evidence” to suggest Mr Lawlor’s murder was foreseeable or preventable, or that the PSNI sought to protect any informant.

"I have therefore concluded that there is nothing uncovered by this investigation that would support conclusions that there was ‘collusion’ or collusive behaviour on the part of any police officer,” she said.

The PSNI said they would take time to consider the contents of the report.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Saunders, Head of Legacy and Disclosure said: “I recognise the continued pain and suffering felt by the family of Gerard Lawlor. Their suffering does not fade and my thoughts are with them today.

“We note the comments made by the Police Ombudsman and acknowledge her findings around the original investigation into Gerard’s murder on 22nd July 2002.

“We will now take time to carefully consider this report and its findings.

“Gerard’s murder currently sits within the caseload of Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) for future review in accordance with LIB’s Case Sequencing Model.”