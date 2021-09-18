Silver service: Stormont ministers grilled by members of the Pensioners’ Parliament

Meeting: Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey with Age NI chief Linda Robinson and members of the Pensioners’ Parliament at Stormont yesterday. Credit: Michael Cooper

Older people’s issues were top of the agenda at Stormont yesterday as the Pensioners’ Parliament got back down to business.

The Executive Office, Health, Communities and Infrastructure ministers were quizzed on a range of matters by Age NI chief executive Linda Robinson and other delegates in a meeting at Parliament Buildings.

The Pensioners’ Parliament is part of a series of outreach events that Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey will host this year to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

The Disability Parliament and the Parliament for Black and Ethnic Minorities will sit in the coming months.

Ahead of the event, Mr Maskey said: “The Assembly makes laws for everyone here, and it is essential that there are ways for all sections of our community to have their say, and that we provide ways for them to affect change.

“Older people want to, and should be, involved in decisions that affect their lives”.