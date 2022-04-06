Simon Coveney says loyalist paramilitary bomb hoax in Belfast won’t stop him returning to Northern Ireland

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has insisted the Loyalist paramilitary bomb hoax that targeted him in Belfast will not change his approach to working on Northern Ireland issues.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, Mr Coveney said he was disappointed he could not deliver the speech he was scheduled to make at the Hume Foundation event in Belfast and said he is looking forward to travelling to Northern Ireland in the future.

The minister said he was also saddened by the ordeal endured by the van driver who was forced to drive a fake bomb to the centre where he was speaking while his family were under threat.

“That is the kind incident in Northern Ireland that many of us had hoped was consigned to history and that we've moved on from,” he said.

“The days of the hard men in communities intimidating politicians in terms of the choices they make, the speeches that they make, the efforts that they make, in terms of reconciliation and improved relations many people had hoped were gone.

“It’s not going to change our approach at all and I look forward to going back to Northern Ireland again soon and to making speeches about that issue and other issues,” he added.

Mr Coveney said the speech he planned to deliver was about “tolerance, recognition of difference” and “respect between communities”.

“So it was it was disappointing and sad for me that for the first time in a very long time an event like that had to be abruptly halted because of because of a very genuine and real security threats,” he said.

Mr Coveney said he is looking forward to the Assembly elections in May but said there will be an “enormous amount of work” to do after the vote.

He said governments on both side of the border have to find a way to deal with legacy of the past and strike an agreement to ensure the devolved institutions are up and running after the election.

“We've got to find a way together to ensure that North South institutions and bodies function again and we've got to find a way of dealing with the Northern Ireland Protocol and the consequences of Brexit in a way that the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland can accept so that we can move on from the polarization that has come in Northern Irish politics,” he added.