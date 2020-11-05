Simon Coveney 'supportive' of Shared Island Unit after Micheal Martin clash

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has insisted he is "supportive" of his Government's Shared Island Unit in the aftermath of a row over the issue with Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

The Fine Gael and Fianna Fail colleagues clashed during exchanges over the establishment of the new unit in the Department of the Taoiseach.

Plans for €500m in spending to support cross-border projects, such as the A5 road and Narrow Water Bridge, under the Shared Island initiative over the next five years were outlined in the Republic's Budget.

Mr Martin launched the initiative last month, saying "Brits out" rhetoric will "get you nowhere".

Mr Coveney told the Cabinet on Tuesday that while he supported the concept of the Shared Island Unit, he feared its establishment is "undermining" the work of his department in relation to Northern Ireland, according to sources.

The Fine Gael deputy leader is said to have suggested the unit will reduce the standing of his position as Foreign Affairs Minister.

He also raised concerns over a decision to second a senior civil servant from his department to oversee the Shared Island Unit.

The Taoiseach defended the creation of the Shared Island Unit, which he noted was a commitment in the Programme for Government.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar told the meeting he understood his deputy leader's concerns, but ultimately said he supported the creation of the unit as it has been proposed.

Last night Mr Coveney did not comment directly on the concerns he raised about the unit at Cabinet. He said: "Conversations in Cabinet are confidential."

But he insisted: "I am supportive of the Shared Island Unit. I made that clear yesterday and I've made it clear publicly.

"I'm supportive also of the Shared Island Unit having a significant budget in terms of focusing on shared projects North and South that we can help to fund and make happen in the years ahead."

Mr Coveney added: "I make the point that both my department in terms of the Department of Foreign Affairs - and our experience in Northern Ireland - and the Taoiseach's Department, who are also very engaged in the politics of Northern Ireland, need to work together to ensure that the Shared Island Unit functions as well as it has the potential to do."