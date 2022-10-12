Simon Coveney to meet Stormont parties to discuss protocol and restoration of NI Executive

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will meet with four of the five main parties at Stormont on Wednesday to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol and the restoration of the Executive.

He is expected to meet with members of the UUP, Alliance, Sinn Fein and SDLP. He will not meet with the DUP who have said they have previous diary commitments.

The DUP is instead expected to meet the Taoiseach Micheal Martin when he visits next week.

Mr Coveney’s visit comes as the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is proceeding through parliament.

The UK and EU are currently undergoing “technical talks” around the protocol with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meeting with officials to discuss the progress and prospect of the Bill.

Earlier this month, Mr Coveney said has said he does not believe the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol "will be solved within weeks.”

He has also said the "mood music" has changed in the talks surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol.

On Tuesday, the House of Lords heard former defence minister Lord Ricketts say the legislation would sow “division and discord” among key members of the alliance supporting Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin will cheer if the Bill becomes law,

Northern Ireland does not currently have a functioning Executive after former DUP First Minister Paul Givan resigned in February citing his party’s issues with the Protocol, believing it undermines Northern Ireland's position within the UK.

If Stormont is not restored before 28th October, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he plans on calling an election.