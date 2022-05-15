Simon Coveney warns moves to override NI Protocol will ‘deepen distrust’ between UK and EU

Ireland’s Foreign Minister has warned moves to override the Northern Ireland Protocol will “deepen distrust” between the UK and EU.

Simon Coveney said he is “deeply concerned for the wellbeing of the partnership” the Republic of Ireland has with the UK and described there being a “landing zone” for solutions to the issue.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Coveney said increased tension was the “last thing” the government in Dublin wanted to see.

The intervention by Mr Coveney comes amid an escalating row over the post-Brexit trading arrangements which have seen the collapse of power sharing in Northern Ireland.

The DUP is bitterly opposed to the protocol as it requires checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, in order to keep the border with Republic open in line with the Good Friday Agreement.

Read more Northern Ireland businesses could lose out on post-Covid support over protocol rules

On Friday the party refused to nominate a Speaker during the first meeting of the new Assembly following the election.

The move effectively paralyses Stormont from operating, with Boris Johnson set to travel to Northern Ireland on Monday in a bid to find a solution.

However, UK ministers have repeatedly said they will act unilaterally if an agreement cannot be found to reduce the impact of the checks, which have been blamed for hitting businesses and fuelling community tensions.

Mr Coveney expressed worry over a potential move by the British Government to take action on the protocol.

“The UK has always - rightly - been critical of those countries that fail to meet international legal obligations,” he wrote.

“Moving to disapply the Protocol would be a serious violation of international law. That fact cannot be disputed by advocates of the move.

“It would not only damage trust between the EU and the UK, but also undermine the UK's international reputation and its standing as a strong voice on the rule of law.

“I urge our friends in the UK to think carefully before breaking international law.

“At a time when the international order the UK has successfully championed since the Second World War is under great pressure, the world's democracies need to stand together.

“Our co-operation in response to Russia's barbarous attacks on Ukraine shows what partnership can deliver.

“Arguing that the Good Friday Agreement and the Protocol are incompatible is disingenuous and dangerous. Taken together, they are a powerful expression of what negotiation and partnership can achieve.

“The former has underpinned peace and prosperity for the past 25 years; the latter, if applied appropriately, will consolidate this achievement and bring real opportunities for people in Northern Ireland.”

In his talks with the Stormont party leaders, Mr Johnson is expected to say that while the Government "will always keep the door open to genuine dialogue", there will be "a necessity to act" to protect the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) if there is no change in the EU position.

Mr Coveney said a “path of confrontation and unilateral action” will not “contribute towards peace and security” in Northern Ireland.

“Increased tension is the last thing we want to see,” he added.

“Executive, people and businesses in Northern Ireland want certainty, stability and security. Peace in Northern Ireland can only be protected with partnership and pragmatism.

“Unilateral actions never deliver a sustainable outcome. If pursued, they will only deepen distrust between the EU and the UK and make agreement more difficult.”