Simon Coveney will resume Northern Ireland speech halted by Belfast bomb hoax

Simon Coveney was ushered from the room due to the security alert in March (Hume Foundation/PA)

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will visit Belfast next week to finish a speech disrupted by a loyalist attack earlier this year.

Mr Coveney was speaking during a peace-building event at the Houben Centre on March 25 when everyone there had to flee due to a bomb warning, that turned out to be a UVF hoax.

In what is being viewed as a symbolic gesture of defiance to those behind the incident, Mr Coveney will return to the north Belfast venue on Wednesday.

It has been organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation, which also organised March’s disrupted event. It is called Building Common Ground and is described as an opportunity for discussions that “enhance relationships in Northern Ireland, on the island and between Ireland and Britain”.

As well as a keynote address from Mr Coveney, former justice minister and independent MLA Claire Sugden will take part in a discussion.

Mr Coveney’s speech in March was being broadcast live on YouTube when it was cut short.

The footage captures the moment when one of the minister’s security team tells him about the alert and informs him they have to get out of the building.

Mr Coveney tells the audience: “I am afraid I have to leave, I hope I will be back in a few minutes. You will just have to understand that.”

As well as the event at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road, the security alert also disrupted a funeral at a nearby church.

Police said the driver of a van had been threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the Houben Centre. The driver was said to have been traumatised by his ordeal.

In a statement, the UVF later claimed responsibility for the incident and said Irish politicians such as Mr Coveney and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar were “not welcome in Northern Ireland”, and that if the para- military group’s warning was not heeded it would be “time to escalate things”.

The incident happened at a time of increased tensions within loyalism over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Public protests were held against the protocol, which unionists claim has created a border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Condemning the attempt to disrupt the peace-building discussions, Mr Coveney said it would not put him off taking part in similar events.

“The speech was all about tolerance, recognition, respect between communities for people with different understandings of history and very different dreams and aspirations for the future of this island.

“So it was disappointing and sad for me that, for the first time in a very long time, an event like that had to be abruptly halted because of a very genuine and real security threat.

“That is the kind of incident in Northern Ireland that many of us had hoped was now consigned to history.”

A number of people were arrested following the attack, and one man has been charged with preparing terrorist acts, hijacking a van and causing a bomb hoax in connection with the incident.