Sinn Fein accounts reveal party back in the black after will donation

Sinn Fein has reported healthy financial surpluses on both sides of the border totalling more than a combined £1.3m for 2019.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party bounced back from deficits in Northern Ireland and the Republic in the previous year with the help of the late English millionaire William Hampton’s massive donation, and the proceeds of its National Draw in the South.

The party's southern rivals Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party all recorded deficits for 2019, in part due to the cost of the local and European elections.

Sinn Fein was firmly in the black going in to 2020.

Accounts filed with the UK’s Electoral Commission show that Sinn Fein’s “Six County Report” showed a surplus of £958,935 for 2019.

It had a deficit in NI of £78,173 in 2018.

The party’s finances received a massive boost after Mr Hampton left the party what is expected to amount to around around £3.5m in his will.

Sinn Fein registered £2m of this with the Electoral Commission last year though further declarations are expected as more of Mr Hampton’s estate is recovered.

Earlier this month the Seanad voted in favour of Fine Gael motion asking Sinn Fein to return all but €2,500 of the donation it received from the reclusive millionaire.

Political donations are limited to €2,500 in the Republic and foreign donations are prohibited unless they’re from an Irish citizen. Sinn Fein has repeatedly said it will not spend the proceeds of the William Hampton donation in the Republic.

The party’s “Six County Report & Financial Statements” show total donations in 2019 of £2,058,301 up from the £270,326 it had in 2018.

Other income in Northern Ireland last year included allowances related to the Assembly totalling £186,638 and a Westminster Representative Allowance of £168,145.

In the Republic the party recorded a surplus for 2019 of €490,029 (£438,622), having recorded a deficit of €97,771 the previous year.

The €174,823 (£156,474) spend on Sinn Fein’s disastrous 2018 presidential election campaign which saw its candidate Liadh Ni Riada get just 6.4% of the first preference vote more than accounts for that year’s deficit.

However, the accounts filed with the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) and published last night show that its fortunes in the Republic improved in 2019. Sinn Fein’s “26 County Report & Financial Statements” show that election costs were down to €144,156 (£129,033) in 2019 from the overall €300,119 (£268,635)spent in 2018.

The commentary with the accounts says the local and European Election results were “disappointing” but the party “listened to the people” and “rebuilt".

It says the Sinn Fein performed strongly in the November by-elections and saw the election of Mark Ward as a TD.

Sinn Fein’s fundraising National Draw saw income of €144,677 (£129,469) in 2019, up from the €106,930 (£95,687) in 2018.

The value of four premises in Dublin and Belfast was put at a combined €2,188,244 (£1.9m).